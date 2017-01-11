Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in flex

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-31

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: flex: Potential insecure code generation

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #589820

ID: 201701-31



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Flex might generate code with a buffer overflow making applications

using such scanners vulnerable to the execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



flex is a programming tool used to generate scanners (programs which

recognize lexical patterns in text).



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 sys-devel/flex < 2.6.1 >= 2.6.1



Description

===========



A heap-based buffer overflow in the yy_get_next_buffer function in Flex

might allow context-dependent attackers to cause a denial of service or

possibly execute arbitrary code via vectors involving num_to_read.



Impact

======



Context-dependent attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition

or possibly execute arbitrary code with the privileges of the process.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All flex users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-devel/flex-2.6.1"



Packages which depend on flex may need to be recompiled. Tools such as

qdepends (included in app-portage/portage-utils) may assist in

identifying these packages:



# emerge -1 -a -v $(qdepends -CQ sys-devel/flex | sed 's/^/=/')



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6354

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6354



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-31



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





