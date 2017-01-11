Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-32
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: phpMyAdmin: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 11, 2017
Bugs: #586964, #593582, #600814
ID: 201701-32
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpMyAdmin, the worst of
which could lead to arbitrary code execution.
Background
==========
phpMyAdmin is a web-based management tool for MySQL databases.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 dev-db/phpmyadmin < 4.6.5.1 >= 4.6.5.1
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpMyAdmin. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A authenticated remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to
execute arbitrary PHP Code, inject SQL code, or to conduct Cross-Site
Scripting attacks.
In certain configurations, an unauthenticated remote attacker could
cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All phpMyAdmin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/phpmyadmin-4.6.5.1"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4412
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4412
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5097
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5097
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5098
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5098
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5099
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5099
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5701
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5701
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5702
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5702
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5703
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5703
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-5704
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5704
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-5705
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5705
[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5706
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5706
[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5730
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5730
[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5731
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5731
[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5732
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5732
[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5733
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5733
[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5734
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5734
[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5739
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5739
[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6606
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6606
[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6607
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6607
[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6608
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6608
[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6609
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6609
[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6610
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6610
[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6611
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6611
[ 23 ] CVE-2016-6612
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6612
[ 24 ] CVE-2016-6613
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6613
[ 25 ] CVE-2016-6614
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6614
[ 26 ] CVE-2016-6615
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6615
[ 27 ] CVE-2016-6616
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6616
[ 28 ] CVE-2016-6617
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6617
[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6618
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6618
[ 30 ] CVE-2016-6619
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6619
[ 31 ] CVE-2016-6620
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6620
[ 32 ] CVE-2016-6622
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6622
[ 33 ] CVE-2016-6623
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6623
[ 34 ] CVE-2016-6624
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6624
[ 35 ] CVE-2016-6625
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6625
[ 36 ] CVE-2016-6626
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6626
[ 37 ] CVE-2016-6627
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6627
[ 38 ] CVE-2016-6628
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6628
[ 39 ] CVE-2016-6629
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6629
[ 40 ] CVE-2016-6630
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6630
[ 41 ] CVE-2016-6631
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6631
[ 42 ] CVE-2016-6632
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6632
[ 43 ] CVE-2016-6633
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6633
[ 44 ] CVE-2016-9847
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9847
[ 45 ] CVE-2016-9848
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9848
[ 46 ] CVE-2016-9849
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9849
[ 47 ] CVE-2016-9850
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9850
[ 48 ] CVE-2016-9851
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9851
[ 49 ] CVE-2016-9852
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9852
[ 50 ] CVE-2016-9853
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9853
[ 51 ] CVE-2016-9854
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9854
[ 52 ] CVE-2016-9855
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9855
[ 53 ] CVE-2016-9856
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9856
[ 54 ] CVE-2016-9857
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9857
[ 55 ] CVE-2016-9858
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9858
[ 56 ] CVE-2016-9859
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9859
[ 57 ] CVE-2016-9860
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9860
[ 58 ] CVE-2016-9861
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9861
[ 59 ] CVE-2016-9862
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9862
[ 60 ] CVE-2016-9863
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9863
[ 61 ] CVE-2016-9864
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9864
[ 62 ] CVE-2016-9865
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9865
[ 63 ] CVE-2016-9866
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9866
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-32
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
