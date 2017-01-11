Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin
ID: 201701-32
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:14
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-32
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: phpMyAdmin: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 11, 2017
     Bugs: #586964, #593582, #600814
       ID: 201701-32

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpMyAdmin, the worst of
which could lead to arbitrary code execution.

Background
==========

phpMyAdmin is a web-based management tool for MySQL databases.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/phpmyadmin           < 4.6.5.1                 >= 4.6.5.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpMyAdmin. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A authenticated remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to
execute arbitrary PHP Code, inject SQL code, or to conduct Cross-Site
Scripting attacks.

In certain configurations, an unauthenticated remote attacker could
cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All phpMyAdmin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/phpmyadmin-4.6.5.1"

References
==========

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-32

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


