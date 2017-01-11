Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in phpMyAdmin

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-32

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-32

https://security.gentoo.org/

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: phpMyAdmin: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 11, 2017

Bugs: #586964, #593582, #600814

ID: 201701-32



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in phpMyAdmin, the worst of

which could lead to arbitrary code execution.



Background

==========



phpMyAdmin is a web-based management tool for MySQL databases.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/phpmyadmin < 4.6.5.1 >= 4.6.5.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in phpMyAdmin. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A authenticated remote attacker could exploit these vulnerabilities to

execute arbitrary PHP Code, inject SQL code, or to conduct Cross-Site

Scripting attacks.



In certain configurations, an unauthenticated remote attacker could

cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All phpMyAdmin users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/phpmyadmin-4.6.5.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-4412

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-4412

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-5097

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5097

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-5098

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5098

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-5099

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5099

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5701

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5701

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5702

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5702

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-5703

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5703

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-5704

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5704

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-5705

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5705

[ 10 ] CVE-2016-5706

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5706

[ 11 ] CVE-2016-5730

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5730

[ 12 ] CVE-2016-5731

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5731

[ 13 ] CVE-2016-5732

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5732

[ 14 ] CVE-2016-5733

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5733

[ 15 ] CVE-2016-5734

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5734

[ 16 ] CVE-2016-5739

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5739

[ 17 ] CVE-2016-6606

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6606

[ 18 ] CVE-2016-6607

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6607

[ 19 ] CVE-2016-6608

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6608

[ 20 ] CVE-2016-6609

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6609

[ 21 ] CVE-2016-6610

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6610

[ 22 ] CVE-2016-6611

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6611

[ 23 ] CVE-2016-6612

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6612

[ 24 ] CVE-2016-6613

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6613

[ 25 ] CVE-2016-6614

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6614

[ 26 ] CVE-2016-6615

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6615

[ 27 ] CVE-2016-6616

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6616

[ 28 ] CVE-2016-6617

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6617

[ 29 ] CVE-2016-6618

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6618

[ 30 ] CVE-2016-6619

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6619

[ 31 ] CVE-2016-6620

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6620

[ 32 ] CVE-2016-6622

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6622

[ 33 ] CVE-2016-6623

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6623

[ 34 ] CVE-2016-6624

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6624

[ 35 ] CVE-2016-6625

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6625

[ 36 ] CVE-2016-6626

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6626

[ 37 ] CVE-2016-6627

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6627

[ 38 ] CVE-2016-6628

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6628

[ 39 ] CVE-2016-6629

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6629

[ 40 ] CVE-2016-6630

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6630

[ 41 ] CVE-2016-6631

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6631

[ 42 ] CVE-2016-6632

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6632

[ 43 ] CVE-2016-6633

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6633

[ 44 ] CVE-2016-9847

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9847

[ 45 ] CVE-2016-9848

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9848

[ 46 ] CVE-2016-9849

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9849

[ 47 ] CVE-2016-9850

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9850

[ 48 ] CVE-2016-9851

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9851

[ 49 ] CVE-2016-9852

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9852

[ 50 ] CVE-2016-9853

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9853

[ 51 ] CVE-2016-9854

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9854

[ 52 ] CVE-2016-9855

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9855

[ 53 ] CVE-2016-9856

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9856

[ 54 ] CVE-2016-9857

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9857

[ 55 ] CVE-2016-9858

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9858

[ 56 ] CVE-2016-9859

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9859

[ 57 ] CVE-2016-9860

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9860

[ 58 ] CVE-2016-9861

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9861

[ 59 ] CVE-2016-9862

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9862

[ 60 ] CVE-2016-9863

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9863

[ 61 ] CVE-2016-9864

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9864

[ 62 ] CVE-2016-9865

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9865

[ 63 ] CVE-2016-9866

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9866



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-32



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





