Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3757-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : icedove

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897 CVE-2016-9898

CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9904 CVE-2016-9905



Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of

the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple vulnerabilities may lead

to the execution of arbitrary code, data leakage or bypass of the content

security policy.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:45.6.0-1~deb8u1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems will be fixed soon.



We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

