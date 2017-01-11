Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla Thunderbird
ID: DSA-3757-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 17:15
Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA256

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3757-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Moritz Muehlenhoff
January 11, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icedove
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9893 CVE-2016-9895 CVE-2016-9897 CVE-2016-9898 
                 CVE-2016-9899 CVE-2016-9900 CVE-2016-9904 CVE-2016-9905

Multiple security issues have been found in Icedove, Debian's version of
the Mozilla Thunderbird mail client: Multiple vulnerabilities may lead
to the execution of arbitrary code, data leakage or bypass of the content
security policy.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:45.6.0-1~deb8u1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems will be fixed soon.

We recommend that you upgrade your icedove packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
