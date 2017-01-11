Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Moderate: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.2.1 Security

Update - SDKs and RPMs

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0059-01

Product: Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

Advisory URL: https://access.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017:0059

Issue date: 2017-01-11

Cross references: RHSA-2016:25626

CVE Names: CVE-2016-8704 CVE-2016-8705

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



Updated packages that provide Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.2.1,

fixed several bugs, and added various enhancements that are now available

from the Customer Portal.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Moderate. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.2 - noarch



3. Description:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform (RHMAP) 4.2 is delivered as a set of

Docker-formatted container images. In addition to the images, several

components are delivered as RPMs:



* OpenShift templates used to deploy an RHMAP Core and MBaaS

* A diagnostic tool called 'fh-system-dump-tool', which can be used to

collect information about the RHMAP cluster in case of problems



The following RPMs are included in the RHMAP container images, and are

provided here only for completeness:



* The Nagios server, which is used to monitor the status of RHMAP

components, is installed inside the Nagios container image.

* PhantomJS, a headless WebKit scriptable with a JavaScript API, is

installed inside the MBaaS and Supercore container images.

* 'mod_authnz_external', an Apache module used for authentication, is

installed inside the httpd container image.



A ZIP package containing client SDKs is also delivered as an optional

download. The same ZIP file is also provided inside the

'rhmap42/fh-sdks'

container image.



This release serves as an update for Red Hat Mobile Application Platform

4.2.0. It includes bug fixes and enhancements. Refer to the Red Hat Mobile

Application Platform 4.2.1 Release Notes for information about the most

significant bug fixes and enhancements included in this release.



Security Fix(es):



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was

found in the memcached binary protocol. An attacker could create a

specially crafted message that would cause the memcached server to crash

or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8704)



* An integer overflow flaw, leading to a heap-based buffer overflow, was

found in the memcached binary protocol. An attacker could create a

specially crafted message that would cause the memcached server to crash

or, potentially, execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-8705)



4. Solution:



A link to download the ZIP file and RPM packages provided by this update

can be found in the references section of this errata.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1390510 - CVE-2016-8704 memcached: Server append/prepend remote code execution

1390511 - CVE-2016-8705 memcached: Server update remote code execution



6. JIRA issues fixed (https://issues.jboss.org/):



RHMAP-11023 - Build RPM containing MBaaS and Core templates for RHMAP 4.2.1



7. Package List:



Red Hat Mobile Application Platform 4.2:



Source:

rhmap-fh-openshift-templates-1.0.0-5.el7.src.rpm



noarch:

rhmap-fh-openshift-templates-1.0.0-5.el7.noarch.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



8. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8704

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-8705

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#moderate

https://access.redhat.com/downloads/content/316/



9. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

