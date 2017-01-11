|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer
|ID:
|USN-3171-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 23:47
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9941
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9942
|
Originalnachricht
|
Subject: [USN-3171-1] LibVNCServer vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3171-1
January 11, 2017
libvncserver vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in LibVNCServer.
Software Description:
- libvncserver: vnc server library
Details:
Josef Gajdusek discovered that the LibVNCServer client library incorrectly
handled certain FrameBufferUpdate messages. If a user were tricked into
connecting to a malicious server, an attacker could use this issue to cause
a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9941,
CVE-2016-9942)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
libvncclient1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.10.1
libvncserver1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.10.1
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
libvncclient1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.04.1
libvncserver1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.04.1
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
libvncserver0 0.9.9+dfsg-1ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
libvncserver0 0.9.8.2-2ubuntu1.2
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3171-1
CVE-2016-9941, CVE-2016-9942
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.10.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.04.1
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.9+dfsg-1ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.8.2-2ubuntu1.2
|
|