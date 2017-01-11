Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in LibVNCServer

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

From: Marc Deslauriers <marc.deslauriers@canonical.com>

[USN-3171-1] LibVNCServer vulnerabilities



==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3171-1

January 11, 2017



libvncserver vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in LibVNCServer.



Software Description:

- libvncserver: vnc server library



Details:



Josef Gajdusek discovered that the LibVNCServer client library incorrectly

handled certain FrameBufferUpdate messages. If a user were tricked into

connecting to a malicious server, an attacker could use this issue to cause

a denial of service, or possibly execute arbitrary code. (CVE-2016-9941,

CVE-2016-9942)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

libvncclient1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.10.1

libvncserver1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.10.1



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

libvncclient1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.04.1

libvncserver1 0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.04.1



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

libvncserver0 0.9.9+dfsg-1ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

libvncserver0 0.9.8.2-2ubuntu1.2



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3171-1

CVE-2016-9941, CVE-2016-9942



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.10.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.10+dfsg-3ubuntu0.16.04.1

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.9+dfsg-1ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/libvncserver/0.9.8.2-2ubuntu1.2







