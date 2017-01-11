Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA1



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3758-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer

January 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : bind9

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9131 CVE-2016-9147 CVE-2016-9444

Debian Bug : 851062 851063 851065



Several denial-of-service vulnerabilities (assertion failures) were

discovered in BIND, a DNS server implementation.



CVE-2016-9131



A crafted upstream response to an ANY query could cause an

assertion failure.



CVE-2016-9147



A crafted upstream response with self-contradicting DNSSEC data

could cause an assertion failure.



CVE-2016-9444



Specially-crafted upstream responses with a DS record could cause

an assertion failure.



These vulnerabilities predominantly affect DNS servers providing

recursive service. Client queries to authoritative-only servers

cannot trigger these assertion failures. These vulnerabilities are

present whether or not DNSSEC validation is enabled in the server

configuration.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u9.



We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v1.4.10 (GNU/Linux)



iQEcBAEBAgAGBQJYdrZWAAoJEL97/wQC1SS+q2EH/AxKy35o0kVv6fryoFSaxfFt

U9hgp1t//5eDmt7H1oPGafeho1a9QVWZR9Hj0HogNK2UZKR3HyRCKwyGtSuEIrkV

Gq2byCUpYF38veRsvjld8nAMOXmtdH75qwTpfsq2tMPplmVP9zBozfRg3RzrmOvP

sJ3FUtl75PNGfKdD53Pptts5lHZ8lxah4iSpw7/J8rUNwrHSIzK7tOhaCm2Rbifq

MeXF49tG+4Ap8EfQEHD+LEejlKX925wDzpF5r/y+GJw2v3Ua1xSg0jIDyKWSPc7V

4+KyFEGNKCPEWrc4HfWduRjM7ZcAS/DWwIsRs05kPCN/qVmcmRI4thzL4Ub5VGE=

=tTsf

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

