Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|DSA-3758-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Mi, 11. Januar 2017, 23:53
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9131
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9444
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9147
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3758-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Florian Weimer
January 11, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : bind9
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9131 CVE-2016-9147 CVE-2016-9444
Debian Bug : 851062 851063 851065
Several denial-of-service vulnerabilities (assertion failures) were
discovered in BIND, a DNS server implementation.
CVE-2016-9131
A crafted upstream response to an ANY query could cause an
assertion failure.
CVE-2016-9147
A crafted upstream response with self-contradicting DNSSEC data
could cause an assertion failure.
CVE-2016-9444
Specially-crafted upstream responses with a DS record could cause
an assertion failure.
These vulnerabilities predominantly affect DNS servers providing
recursive service. Client queries to authoritative-only servers
cannot trigger these assertion failures. These vulnerabilities are
present whether or not DNSSEC validation is enabled in the server
configuration.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 1:9.9.5.dfsg-9+deb8u9.
We recommend that you upgrade your bind9 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
