Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0112-1

Rating: important

References: #1018699 #1018700 #1018701 #1018702

Cross-References: CVE-2016-9131 CVE-2016-9147 CVE-2016-9444



Affected Products:

SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5

SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1

SUSE Manager 2.1

SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS

SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3

SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4

An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one

errata is now available.



Description:





This update for bind fixes the following issues:



- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by a

malformed response to an ANY query, thereby facilitating a

denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9131, bsc#1018700, bsc#1018699]



- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by

responding to a query with inconsistent DNSSEC information, thereby

facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9147, bsc#1018701,

bsc#1018699]



- Fix potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by DNS

responses that contain unusually-formed DS resource records,

facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9444, bsc#1018702,

bsc#1018699]





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:



zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:



zypper in -t patch slemap21-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Manager 2.1:



zypper in -t patch sleman21-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch sdksp4-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch slessp4-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp3-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:



zypper in -t patch slessp2-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:



zypper in -t patch sleposp3-bind-12936=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:



zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-bind-12936=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64

s390x x86_64):



bind-devel-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64):



bind-devel-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):



bind-libs-x86-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-devel-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (s390x x86_64):



bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):



bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):



bind-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-0.36.1

bind-debugsource-9.9.6P1-0.36.1





References:



https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9131.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9147.html

https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9444.html

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018699

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018700

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018701

https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018702



