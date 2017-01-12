|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0112-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS, SUSE Manager 2.1, SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS, SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 06:48
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9131
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9444
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for bind
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0112-1
Rating: important
References: #1018699 #1018700 #1018701 #1018702
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9131 CVE-2016-9147 CVE-2016-9444
Affected Products:
SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5
SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1
SUSE Manager 2.1
SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS
SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3
SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves three vulnerabilities and has one
errata is now available.
Description:
This update for bind fixes the following issues:
- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by a
malformed response to an ANY query, thereby facilitating a
denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9131, bsc#1018700, bsc#1018699]
- Fix a potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by
responding to a query with inconsistent DNSSEC information, thereby
facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9147, bsc#1018701,
bsc#1018699]
- Fix potential assertion failure that could have been triggered by DNS
responses that contain unusually-formed DS resource records,
facilitating a denial-of-service attack. [CVE-2016-9444, bsc#1018702,
bsc#1018699]
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5:
zypper in -t patch sleclo50sp3-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1:
zypper in -t patch slemap21-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Manager 2.1:
zypper in -t patch sleman21-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch sdksp4-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch slessp4-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp3-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS:
zypper in -t patch slessp2-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3:
zypper in -t patch sleposp3-bind-12936=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4:
zypper in -t patch dbgsp4-bind-12936=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE OpenStack Cloud 5 (x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Manager Proxy 2.1 (x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Manager 2.1 (s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64
s390x x86_64):
bind-devel-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Software Development Kit 11-SP4 (ppc64):
bind-devel-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ppc64 s390x x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP4 (ia64):
bind-libs-x86-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP3-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (i586 s390x x86_64):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-devel-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 11-SP2-LTSS (s390x x86_64):
bind-libs-32bit-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Point of Sale 11-SP3 (i586):
bind-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-chrootenv-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-doc-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-libs-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-utils-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Debuginfo 11-SP4 (i586 ia64 ppc64 s390x x86_64):
bind-debuginfo-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
bind-debugsource-9.9.6P1-0.36.1
References:
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9131.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9147.html
https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9444.html
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018699
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018700
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018701
https://bugzilla.suse.com/1018702
--
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
|
|