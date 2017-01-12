|
Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in compat-guile18
|Name:
|Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in compat-guile18
|ID:
|FEDORA-2016-6dd3bc37c3
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 06:50
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8605
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : compat-guile18
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.8.8
Release : 14.fc25
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/
Summary : A GNU implementation of Scheme for application extensibility
Description :
GUILE (GNU's Ubiquitous Intelligent Language for Extension) is a library
implementation of the Scheme programming language, written in C. GUILE
provides a machine-independent execution platform that can be linked in
as a library during the building of extensible programs.
Install the compat-guile18 package if you'd like to add extensibility to
programs that you are developing.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-8605
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1383966 - CVE-2016-8605 guile: Thread-unsafe umask modification
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383966
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade compat-guile18' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|