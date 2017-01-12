Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-flac

Name : mingw-flac

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.3.2

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://xiph.org/flac/

Summary : Encoder/decoder for the Free Lossless Audio Codec

Description :

FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec. Grossly oversimplified, FLAC

is similar to Ogg Vorbis, but lossless. The FLAC project consists of

the stream format, reference encoders and decoders in library form,

flac, a command-line program to encode and decode FLAC files, metaflac,

a command-line metadata editor for FLAC files and input plugins for

various music players.



Update Information:



Update to the latest upstream release 1.3.2, also with some security fixes (see

bug #1193445 from the native flac package).

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1409574 - Update to 1.3.2

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409574

