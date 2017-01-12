|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in mingw-flac
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in mingw-flac
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f0d976df9e
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 07:08
|Referenzen:
|https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409574
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : mingw-flac
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.3.2
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://xiph.org/flac/
Summary : Encoder/decoder for the Free Lossless Audio Codec
Description :
FLAC stands for Free Lossless Audio Codec. Grossly oversimplified, FLAC
is similar to Ogg Vorbis, but lossless. The FLAC project consists of
the stream format, reference encoders and decoders in library form,
flac, a command-line program to encode and decode FLAC files, metaflac,
a command-line metadata editor for FLAC files and input plugins for
various music players.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update to the latest upstream release 1.3.2, also with some security fixes (see
bug #1193445 from the native flac package).
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409574 - Update to 1.3.2
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409574
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade mingw-flac' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
|
|