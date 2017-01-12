Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in qpid-java

Name : qpid-java

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 6.0.4

Release : 5.fc25

URL : http://qpid.apache.org/components/

Summary : Apache Qpid Java Components

Description :

Qpid Java offers an AMQP-fluent implementation of JMS and

a message broker written in Java that stores, routes, and

forwards messages using AMQP.



fix CVE-2016-8741 (rhbz#1409836,1409835)

[ 1 ] Bug #1409835 - CVE-2016-8741 qpid-java: Information leakage via

specific AuthenticationProviders

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409835

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade qpid-java' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

