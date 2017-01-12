|
Sicherheit: Preisgabe von Informationen in qpid-java
|Name:
|Preisgabe von Informationen in qpid-java
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-7b181f9c98
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 07:12
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8741
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : qpid-java
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 6.0.4
Release : 5.fc25
URL : http://qpid.apache.org/components/
Summary : Apache Qpid Java Components
Description :
Qpid Java offers an AMQP-fluent implementation of JMS and
a message broker written in Java that stores, routes, and
forwards messages using AMQP.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
fix CVE-2016-8741 (rhbz#1409836,1409835)
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1409835 - CVE-2016-8741 qpid-java: Information leakage via
specific AuthenticationProviders
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409835
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qpid-java' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|