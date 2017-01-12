Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in springframework-security

Name : springframework-security

Spring Security is a Java/Java EE framework that provides advanced

authentication, authorization and other comprehensive security features for

enterprise applications. In addition to having a comprehensive list of

security functionality, Spring Security is very configurable and employs the

Spring Framework for configuration, it allows for reuse and portability of

security components, and it can also be used with non-Spring applications.



update to 3.2.10.RELEASE, fix CVE-2016-9879

[ 1 ] Bug #1409838 - CVE-2016-9879 Spring Security: Improper handling of path

parameters allows bypassing the security constraint

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1409838

