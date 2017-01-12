Login
Sicherheit: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in compat-guile18
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Fehlerhafte Zugriffsrechte in compat-guile18
ID: FEDORA-2016-990e2012ea
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Do, 12. Januar 2017, 09:27
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8605

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : compat-guile18
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.8.8
Release     : 14.fc24
URL         : http://www.gnu.org/software/guile/
Summary     : A GNU implementation of Scheme for application extensibility
Description :
GUILE (GNU's Ubiquitous Intelligent Language for Extension) is a library
implementation of the Scheme programming language, written in C.  GUILE
provides a machine-independent execution platform that can be linked in
as a library during the building of extensible programs.

Install the compat-guile18 package if you'd like to add extensibility to
programs that you are developing.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-8605
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1383966 - CVE-2016-8605 guile: Thread-unsafe umask modification
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383966
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade compat-guile18' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
