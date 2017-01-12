|
Sicherheit: XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in python-pysaml2
|Name:
|XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in python-pysaml2
|ID:
|DSA-3759-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 09:29
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10127
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : python-pysaml2
CVE ID : CVE-2016-10127
Debian Bug : 850716
Matias P. Brutti discovered that python-pysaml2, a Python
implementation of the Security Assertion Markup Language 2.0, did not
correctly sanitize the XML messages it handled. This allowed a remote
attacker to perform XML External Entity attacks, leading to a wide
range of exploits.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.0.0-1+deb8u1.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 3.0.0-5.
We recommend that you upgrade your python-pysaml2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|