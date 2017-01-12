Sicherheit: XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in python-pysaml2

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3759-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

January 12, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : python-pysaml2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-10127

Debian Bug : 850716



Matias P. Brutti discovered that python-pysaml2, a Python

implementation of the Security Assertion Markup Language 2.0, did not

correctly sanitize the XML messages it handled. This allowed a remote

attacker to perform XML External Entity attacks, leading to a wide

range of exploits.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 2.0.0-1+deb8u1.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this

problem has been fixed in version 3.0.0-5.



We recommend that you upgrade your python-pysaml2 packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlh3KEQACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWTjMQf+MQjGv4HoEMj7xp6EpheezdV5mCyXbq2/0WZCvpct+rp0I2mgXCMhHYCr

kRQNtRY8TIbV+lpbB9mKtNueGVvjWBqt17o6OFHUXacbW+VoMwwsRO9tHJfJY3b2

dCYcKfAj1o4/Zka/DhQFfNcjAzWvaCaOjMfqpPRl40guzJ/0C5UM5TnPuy1amKBZ

qurwjmeiG54B5dsm4k5NmKToCCT55Lexx6C9snkcvfPv+rrLPeBfQSYCwD7Qj+ZQ

kK04sY7TOBDKQjtI+mwz/jIzMepYb++89cDVoIvyWqmJ/l2Qbe3alF2B5kZY12uG

BAER3whGyVWTwXjIm6fxWkb8fQfVzw==

=FGtk

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

