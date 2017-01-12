Login
Sicherheit: XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in python-pysaml2
Name: XML External Entity-Verarbeitung in python-pysaml2
ID: DSA-3759-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 12. Januar 2017, 09:29
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10127

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : python-pysaml2
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-10127
Debian Bug     : 850716

Matias P. Brutti discovered that python-pysaml2, a Python
implementation of the Security Assertion Markup Language 2.0, did not
correctly sanitize the XML messages it handled. This allowed a remote
attacker to perform XML External Entity attacks, leading to a wide
range of exploits.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 2.0.0-1+deb8u1.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 3.0.0-5.

We recommend that you upgrade your python-pysaml2 packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
