Sicherheit: Denial of Service in BIND

[slackware-security] bind (SSA:2017-011-01)



New bind packages are available for Slackware 13.0, 13.1, 13.37, 14.0, 14.1,

14.2, and -current to fix a security issue.





Here are the details from the Slackware 14.2 ChangeLog:

+--------------------------+

patches/packages/bind-9.10.4_P5-i586-1_slack14.2.txz: Upgraded.

This update fixes a denial-of-service vulnerability. An error in handling

certain queries can cause an assertion failure when a server is using the

nxdomain-redirect feature to cover a zone for which it is also providing

authoritative service. A vulnerable server could be intentionally stopped

by an attacker if it was using a configuration that met the criteria for

the vulnerability and if the attacker could cause it to accept a query

that possessed the required attributes.

Please note: This vulnerability affects the "nxdomain-redirect"

feature,

which is one of two methods of handling NXDOMAIN redirection, and is only

available in certain versions of BIND. Redirection using zones of type

"redirect" is not affected by this vulnerability.

For more information, see:

https://kb.isc.org/article/AA-01442

https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9778

(* Security fix *)

+--------------------------+





Where to find the new packages:

+-----------------------------+



Thanks to the friendly folks at the OSU Open Source Lab

(http://osuosl.org) for donating FTP and rsync hosting

to the Slackware project! :-)



Also see the "Get Slack" section on http://slackware.com for

additional mirror sites near you.



Updated package for Slackware 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.0:

bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.1:

bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 13.37:

bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.0:

bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.1:

bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Updated package for Slackware 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P5-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 14.2:

bind-9.10.4_P5-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Updated package for Slackware -current:

bind-9.11.0_P2-i586-1.txz



Updated package for Slackware x86_64 -current:

bind-9.11.0_P2-x86_64-1.txz





MD5 signatures:

+-------------+



Slackware 13.0 package:

2ea8577ea39d98836cdb0deea2f56948 bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.0 package:

6cb8e0f9195e2fb3e25210e10b9739d4 bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack13.0.txz



Slackware 13.1 package:

5b0fa2dd29851c837f7a48a1023d7176 bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.1 package:

817c0df7905719313b0c744e1454c061 bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack13.1.txz



Slackware 13.37 package:

8533c76b8030a5a4c48783af8549a5a5 bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware x86_64 13.37 package:

fea9c90082b2b3e904dbaf4f7d5aed6d bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack13.37.txz



Slackware 14.0 package:

a1c0b82df84155b5357c79d42a127109 bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.0 package:

376a4483ac1e1b393eeacd2091081dff bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack14.0.txz



Slackware 14.1 package:

14c0ba19edc9932c61672e9e9ed3a762 bind-9.9.9_P5-i486-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.1 package:

6f8f9649d18f738c678112da345010c4 bind-9.9.9_P5-x86_64-1_slack14.1.txz



Slackware 14.2 package:

8a7a15c7a998cec8bbfd654d3bebcfbd bind-9.10.4_P5-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware x86_64 14.2 package:

7166a94c957fb41a96e70d32802bfaab bind-9.10.4_P5-x86_64-1_slack14.2.txz



Slackware -current package:

1f3b4f95db313d0fa1d25f983a6e3026 n/bind-9.11.0_P2-i586-1.txz



Slackware x86_64 -current package:

00ed272b937c60aab8acff02bce347a0 n/bind-9.11.0_P2-x86_64-1.txz





Installation instructions:

+------------------------+



Upgrade the package as root:

# upgradepkg bind-9.10.4_P5-i586-1_slack14.2.txz



Then, restart the name server:



# /etc/rc.d/rc.bind restart





+-----+



Slackware Linux Security Team

http://slackware.com/gpg-key

security@slackware.com



