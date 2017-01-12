Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

==========================================================================

Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3172-1

January 12, 2017



bind9 vulnerabilities

==========================================================================



A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:



- Ubuntu 16.10

- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS

- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS



Summary:



Several security issues were fixed in Bind.



Software Description:

- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server



Details:



It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed responses

to an ANY query. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause

Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9131)



It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed responses

to an ANY query. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause

Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9147)



It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed DS record

responses. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Bind to

crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu

14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9444)



Update instructions:



The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following

package versions:



Ubuntu 16.10:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.2



Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.4



Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.11



Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:

bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.20



In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.



References:

http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3172-1

CVE-2016-9131, CVE-2016-9147, CVE-2016-9444



Package Information:

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.2

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.4

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.11

https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.20







