Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in BIND
|ID:
|USN-3172-1
|Distribution:
|Ubuntu
|Plattformen:
|Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 15:19
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9131
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9444
Originalnachricht
==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3172-1
January 12, 2017
bind9 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================
A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:
- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS
Summary:
Several security issues were fixed in Bind.
Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server
Details:
It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed responses
to an ANY query. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause
Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9131)
It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed responses
to an ANY query. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause
Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9147)
It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed DS record
responses. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Bind to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu
14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9444)
Update instructions:
The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:
Ubuntu 16.10:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.2
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.4
Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.11
Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
bind9 1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.20
In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.
References:
http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3172-1
CVE-2016-9131, CVE-2016-9147, CVE-2016-9444
Package Information:
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.2
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.4
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.11
https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.20
