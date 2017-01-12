Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in BIND
ID: USN-3172-1
Distribution: Ubuntu
Plattformen: Ubuntu 12.04 LTS, Ubuntu 14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.10
Datum: Do, 12. Januar 2017, 15:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9131
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9147
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9444

Originalnachricht

 
[USN-3172-1] Bind vulnerabilities

==========================================================================
Ubuntu Security Notice USN-3172-1
January 12, 2017

bind9 vulnerabilities
==========================================================================

A security issue affects these releases of Ubuntu and its derivatives:

- Ubuntu 16.10
- Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 14.04 LTS
- Ubuntu 12.04 LTS

Summary:

Several security issues were fixed in Bind.

Software Description:
- bind9: Internet Domain Name Server

Details:

It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed responses
to an ANY query. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause
Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9131)

It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed responses
to an ANY query. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause
Bind to crash, resulting in a denial of service. (CVE-2016-9147)

It was discovered that Bind incorrectly handled certain malformed DS record
responses. A remote attacker could possibly use this issue to cause Bind to
crash, resulting in a denial of service. This issue only affected Ubuntu
14.04 LTS, Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10. (CVE-2016-9444)

Update instructions:

The problem can be corrected by updating your system to the following
package versions:

Ubuntu 16.10:
  bind9                           1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.2

Ubuntu 16.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.4

Ubuntu 14.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.11

Ubuntu 12.04 LTS:
  bind9                           1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.20

In general, a standard system update will make all the necessary changes.

References:
  http://www.ubuntu.com/usn/usn-3172-1
  CVE-2016-9131, CVE-2016-9147, CVE-2016-9444

Package Information:
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-10.1ubuntu1.2
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.10.3.dfsg.P4-8ubuntu1.4
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.9.5.dfsg-3ubuntu0.11
  https://launchpad.net/ubuntu/+source/bind9/1:9.8.1.dfsg.P1-4ubuntu0.20



