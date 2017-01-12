|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki
|ID:
|DSA-3760-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Do, 12. Januar 2017, 18:36
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10026
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9646
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0356
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : ikiwiki
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9646 CVE-2016-10026 CVE-2017-0356
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Ikiwiki wiki compiler:
CVE-2016-9646
Commit metadata forgery via CGI::FormBuilder context-dependent APIs
CVE-2016-10026
Editing restriction bypass for git revert
CVE-2017-0356
Authentication bypass via repeated parameters
Additional details on these vulnerabilities can be found at
https://ikiwiki.info/security/
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.20141016.4.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.20170111.
We recommend that you upgrade your ikiwiki packages.
|
|