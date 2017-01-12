Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki
Name: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki
ID: DSA-3760-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie
Datum: Do, 12. Januar 2017, 18:36
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10026
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9646
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0356

Package        : ikiwiki
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9646 CVE-2016-10026 CVE-2017-0356

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Ikiwiki wiki compiler:

CVE-2016-9646

    Commit metadata forgery via CGI::FormBuilder context-dependent APIs

CVE-2016-10026

    Editing restriction bypass for git revert

CVE-2017-0356

    Authentication bypass via repeated parameters

Additional details on these vulnerabilities can be found at
https://ikiwiki.info/security/

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.20141016.4.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.20170111.

We recommend that you upgrade your ikiwiki packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
