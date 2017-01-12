Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in ikiwiki

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA256



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3760-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 12, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : ikiwiki

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9646 CVE-2016-10026 CVE-2017-0356



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in the Ikiwiki wiki compiler:



CVE-2016-9646



Commit metadata forgery via CGI::FormBuilder context-dependent APIs



CVE-2016-10026



Editing restriction bypass for git revert



CVE-2017-0356



Authentication bypass via repeated parameters



Additional details on these vulnerabilities can be found at

https://ikiwiki.info/security/



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.20141016.4.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.20170111.



We recommend that you upgrade your ikiwiki packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQIzBAEBCAAdFiEEtuYvPRKsOElcDakFEMKTtsN8TjYFAlh3mgYACgkQEMKTtsN8

TjakBBAAvoGnEov8cmu/zj5tqkPn/ZdOnm5mtgkTw+XJSlXngujcq/dmEfE9xxvy

4kkfI6dRyq9rJUthYX+hEMLRPTBFJxZgPU9bojMmrFzPHwEjg1N5WUjjxKKX0GU5

XyDVbWGf6Mr+LrDmvV8LIfLAL3ZAjZ8VwAmnDMwrTiZdDBomj9KDruzAEcAA88sT

IQEDqELC4C8D3NZ+zy/+EvviaXivAeCUYTzxTtVDWwRz/9aEJObjmc26A0SETK4x

C+Po3Oz7GwviQAeWCOTHxIKwhY/n05uSqczLCSt1ixb8/kPnpoE4B7obJEOmEKSH

UPpdi6wxtqZVFZVx/6Fcz6un/Fa1LcxghsoCNR1Bng/3faQmSgYIsgvDUJoAH75L

V6JdmGTIR7yL/xY4MsEXiSOwGFZ4nctUwdDyXzBvqZ40MFWxL5ZJu4R5u1PeUFoP

Y+IXT7Lui2zLjEfnIwDCb2iQ36t310XFRxFveqgmMIZmJZP11h18l+LUHjUzNqGn

bsubIimJBm1e6c58eOLoBfM/T5tAjW4cITyx4LeVNCrAzLrLXHTQjxjp4bot2Ytw

OrNw5+jYmF6OKncZxzVNMnJx5p+x0ku2PJWNRGyLdLxUMcjnHDXefPs1iDxKzLbH

72iaLyxIScs9XYKeWgTgVK3Ncb8E10Qw37zV8VE1IOqsT1NeKG4=

=xSSa

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

