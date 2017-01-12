Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL
ID: 201701-33
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Do, 12. Januar 2017, 18:38
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5288
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5424
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0766
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0773
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5423
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5289

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-33
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: PostgreSQL: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 12, 2017
     Bugs: #562586, #574456, #602130
       ID: 201701-33

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PostgreSQL, the worst of
which could result in execution of arbitrary code or privilege
escalation.

Background
==========

PostgreSQL is an open source object-relational database management
system.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-db/postgresql            < 9.5.4                >= 9.5.4:9.5 
                                                         >= 9.4.9:9.4 
                                                        >= 9.3.14:9.3 
                                                        >= 9.2.18:9.2 
                                                        >= 9.1.23:9.1 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PostgreSQL. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or
escalate privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All PostgreSQL 9.5.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/postgresql-9.5.4:9.5"

All PostgreSQL 9.4.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.4.9:9.4"

All PostgreSQL 9.3.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.3.14:9.3"

All PostgreSQL 9.2.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.2.18:9.2"

All PostgreSQL 9.1.x users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.1.23:9.1"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-5288
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5288
[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5289
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5289
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0766
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0766
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0773
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0773
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5423
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5423
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5424
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5424

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-33

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


