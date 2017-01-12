Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PostgreSQL

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-33

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: PostgreSQL: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 12, 2017

Bugs: #562586, #574456, #602130

ID: 201701-33



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in PostgreSQL, the worst of

which could result in execution of arbitrary code or privilege

escalation.



Background

==========



PostgreSQL is an open source object-relational database management

system.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-db/postgresql < 9.5.4 >= 9.5.4:9.5

>= 9.4.9:9.4

>= 9.3.14:9.3

>= 9.2.18:9.2

>= 9.1.23:9.1



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in PostgreSQL. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or

escalate privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All PostgreSQL 9.5.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-db/postgresql-9.5.4:9.5"



All PostgreSQL 9.4.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.4.9:9.4"



All PostgreSQL 9.3.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.3.14:9.3"



All PostgreSQL 9.2.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.2.18:9.2"



All PostgreSQL 9.1.x users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">dev-db/postgresql-9.1.23:9.1"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-5288

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5288

[ 2 ] CVE-2015-5289

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-5289

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0766

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0766

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-0773

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0773

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5423

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5423

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-5424

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5424



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-33



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





