Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in runC

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-34

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: runC: Privilege escalation

Date: January 12, 2017

Bugs: #605378

ID: 201701-34



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A vulnerability in runC could lead to privilege escalation.



Background

==========



RunC is a CLI tool for spawning and running containers according to the

OCI specification.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 app-emulation/runc < 1.0.0_rc2-r2 >= 1.0.0_rc2-r2



Description

===========



A vulnerability was discovered in runC that allows additional container

processes via 'runc exec' to be ptraced by the pid 1 of the container.

This allows the main processes of the container, if running as root, to

gain access to file-descriptors of these new processes.



Impact

======



An attacker, who is able to successfully escape the container or modify

runC's state before process initialization, could escalate privileges.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All runC users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/runc-1.0.0_rc2-r2"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9962

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9962



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-34



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





