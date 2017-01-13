|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in runC
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in runC
|ID:
|201701-34
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 07:19
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9962
|
Originalnachricht
|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-34
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: runC: Privilege escalation
Date: January 12, 2017
Bugs: #605378
ID: 201701-34
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A vulnerability in runC could lead to privilege escalation.
Background
==========
RunC is a CLI tool for spawning and running containers according to the
OCI specification.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 app-emulation/runc < 1.0.0_rc2-r2 >= 1.0.0_rc2-r2
Description
===========
A vulnerability was discovered in runC that allows additional container
processes via 'runc exec' to be ptraced by the pid 1 of the container.
This allows the main processes of the container, if running as root, to
gain access to file-descriptors of these new processes.
Impact
======
An attacker, who is able to successfully escape the container or modify
runC's state before process initialization, could escalate privileges.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All runC users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/runc-1.0.0_rc2-r2"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9962
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9962
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-34
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|