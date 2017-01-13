Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in runC
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in runC
ID: 201701-34
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 07:19
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9962

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-34
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: runC: Privilege escalation
     Date: January 12, 2017
     Bugs: #605378
       ID: 201701-34

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A vulnerability in runC could lead to privilege escalation.

Background
==========

RunC is a CLI tool for spawning and running containers according to the
OCI specification.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  app-emulation/runc        < 1.0.0_rc2-r2         >= 1.0.0_rc2-r2 

Description
===========

A vulnerability was discovered in runC that allows additional container
processes via 'runc exec' to be ptraced by the pid 1 of the container. 
This allows the main processes of the container, if running as root, to
gain access to file-descriptors of these new processes.

Impact
======

An attacker, who is able to successfully escape the container or modify
runC's state before process initialization, could escalate privileges.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All runC users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot -v ">=app-emulation/runc-1.0.0_rc2-r2"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9962
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9962

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-34

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


