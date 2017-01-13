Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in Docker
ID: FEDORA-2017-dbc2b618eb
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 07:21
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9962
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1412148

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : docker
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.12.6
Release     : 3.git51ef5a8.fc25
URL         : https://github.com/projectatomic/docker
Summary     : Automates deployment of containerized applications
Description :
Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.

Docker containers can encapsulate any payload, and will run consistently on
and between virtually any server. The same container that a developer builds
and tests on a laptop will run at scale, in production*, on VMs, bare-metal
servers, OpenStack clusters, public instances, or combinations of the above.



Update Information:

Fix [CVE-2016-9962] Insecure opening of file-descriptor allows privilege Fix
BZ#1412148 - containerd: container did not start before the specified timeout
----  use container-selinux >= 2:2.0-2


References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1412148 - containerd: container did not start before the specified
 timeout
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1412148
  [ 2 ] Bug #1412147 - CVE-2016-9962 docker: Insecure opening of
 file-descriptor allows privilege escalation [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1412147



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade docker' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys


