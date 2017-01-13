Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in pcsc-lite
ID: FEDORA-2017-8311440c55
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 09:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10109

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : pcsc-lite
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 1.8.20
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : http://pcsclite.alioth.debian.org/
Summary     : PC/SC Lite smart card framework and applications
Description :
The purpose of PC/SC Lite is to provide a Windows(R) SCard interface
in a very small form factor for communicating to smartcards and
readers.  PC/SC Lite uses the same winscard API as used under
Windows(R).  This package includes the PC/SC Lite daemon, a resource
manager that coordinates communications with smart card readers and
smart cards that are connected to the system, as well as other command
line tools.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

New upstream release
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1410074 - CVE-2016-10109 pcsc-lite: Use-after-free of cardsList
 due to SCardReleaseContext invocations
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1410074
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade pcsc-lite' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
