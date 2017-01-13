Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
Name: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK
ID: CESA-2017:0061
Distribution: CentOS
Plattformen: CentOS 7
Datum: Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 09:39
Referenzen: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0061.html
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5573
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5597
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5582
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5542
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5554

Originalnachricht

 

CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0061 Important

Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0061.html

The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently 
syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename ) 

x86_64:
8e64d5bf9a9e00b0efd01f7587b88ccd2bfa4c4085b99e7b187cca431044f78e 
 java-1.6.0-openjdk-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
02323a9ca82630e15fe6cbc341de84981ccbbf99417b0262f323c83cabc7991d 
 java-1.6.0-openjdk-demo-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
1e8a461f3c1cc1e5283b17feeb72e1a555ce59005c6124347ee39d19562acbb5 
 java-1.6.0-openjdk-devel-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
4b54969f6dedd53f94cd8b2b06f57582a9d8a12136c79fa15bb0e332689979ab 
 java-1.6.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm
65abc525b7e7ce1d6b1e444b90edaafaf59357f19ed299acde7661de522d6b87 
 java-1.6.0-openjdk-src-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

Source:
6a6dd327bb80f5413e43672e0f366d35f5b5b6f2c72443515466ac8bf3d66c80 
 java-1.6.0-openjdk-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.src.rpm



-- 
Johnny Hughes
CentOS Project { http://www.centos.org/ }
irc: hughesjr, #centos@irc.freenode.net
Twitter: @JohnnyCentOS

_______________________________________________
CentOS-announce mailing list
CentOS-announce@centos.org
https://lists.centos.org/mailman/listinfo/centos-announce
