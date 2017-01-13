Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK



CentOS Errata and Security Advisory 2017:0061 Important



Upstream details at : https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0061.html



The following updated files have been uploaded and are currently

syncing to the mirrors: ( sha256sum Filename )



x86_64:

8e64d5bf9a9e00b0efd01f7587b88ccd2bfa4c4085b99e7b187cca431044f78e

java-1.6.0-openjdk-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

02323a9ca82630e15fe6cbc341de84981ccbbf99417b0262f323c83cabc7991d

java-1.6.0-openjdk-demo-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

1e8a461f3c1cc1e5283b17feeb72e1a555ce59005c6124347ee39d19562acbb5

java-1.6.0-openjdk-devel-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

4b54969f6dedd53f94cd8b2b06f57582a9d8a12136c79fa15bb0e332689979ab

java-1.6.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

65abc525b7e7ce1d6b1e444b90edaafaf59357f19ed299acde7661de522d6b87

java-1.6.0-openjdk-src-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Source:

6a6dd327bb80f5413e43672e0f366d35f5b5b6f2c72443515466ac8bf3d66c80

java-1.6.0-openjdk-1.6.0.41-1.13.13.1.el7_3.src.rpm







