Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
|Name:
|Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
|ID:
|DSA-3761-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 12:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9877
Originalnachricht
Package : rabbitmq-server
CVE ID : CVE-2016-9877
Debian Bug : 849849
It was discovered that RabbitMQ, an implementation of the AMQP
protocol, didn't correctly validate MQTT (MQ Telemetry Transport)
connection authentication. This allowed anyone to login to an existing
user account without having to provide a password.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.3.5-1.1+deb8u1.
For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 3.6.6-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your rabbitmq-server packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
