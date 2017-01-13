Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3761-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

January 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : rabbitmq-server

CVE ID : CVE-2016-9877

Debian Bug : 849849



It was discovered that RabbitMQ, an implementation of the AMQP

protocol, didn't correctly validate MQTT (MQ Telemetry Transport)

connection authentication. This allowed anyone to login to an existing

user account without having to provide a password.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 3.3.5-1.1+deb8u1.



For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this

problem has been fixed in version 3.6.6-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your rabbitmq-server packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlh4pxkACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWRhPwf+Jb8v6S8ajtbEV84gJ3bGRflDvbzQTxL3fiT42TY2X878ouncXgYDac3i

oRxL4NE+5QcaIoCGU3D70aPg7YQ0a43cQgRT9u9Ppzp5jt1uZQcdLetjIhDJxNvE

k/fV/vFc4lPb4OCPGJNel5X1JGusx68gVis+uqW8dUphsW+qkz9I5TbSnZ5Fb+vw

WFLqD6SQNHSz00Z3a/wVQuRob2H6wP4j6ZxejnM4PfJrwzTBcLmKpx7WfKoyC4PK

Sd79GDMmfAHCQHAePG4koGwilLCFBxhdYLsE6mNruF0qwM0LTDP/P19hoXd7Arh2

RhsJTw2zqW70GKporR8pnMpnurMeJg==

=R+kJ

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

