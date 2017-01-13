Login
Sicherheit: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mangelnde Rechteprüfung in RabbitMQ
ID: DSA-3761-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 12:28
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9877

Originalnachricht

 
Package        : rabbitmq-server
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-9877
Debian Bug     : 849849

It was discovered that RabbitMQ, an implementation of the AMQP
protocol, didn't correctly validate MQTT (MQ Telemetry Transport)
connection authentication. This allowed anyone to login to an existing
user account without having to provide a password.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.3.5-1.1+deb8u1.

For the testing (stretch) and unstable (sid) distributions, this
problem has been fixed in version 3.6.6-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your rabbitmq-server packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
