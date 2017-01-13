Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey
ID: 201701-35
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Fr, 13. Januar 2017, 16:39
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-35
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Mozilla SeaMonkey: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 13, 2017
     Bugs: #539242, #541506, #574968, #604500
       ID: 201701-35

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla SeaMonkey, the
worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Mozilla SeaMonkey is a free and open-source Internet suite. It is the
continuation of the former Mozilla Application Suite, based on the same
source code.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-client/seamonkey        < 2.46-r1                 >= 2.46-r1 
  2  www-client/seamonkey-bin
                                   < 2.46                     >= 2.46 
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     2 affected packages

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla SeaMonkey.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or
obtain sensitive information.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Mozilla SeaMonkey users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=www-client/seamonkey-2.46-r1"

All Mozilla SeaMonkey-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
 ">=www-client/seamonkey-bin-2.46"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1521
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1521
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1522
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-1522
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-1523
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-1523
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-1526
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-1526
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-9079
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-35

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


