Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--dVepU7Sj4bwF2HM8VpX46jnHgngqfa8rR

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="1Sv3wfvwEwiJU9cx0AiIJ7Qs50obcooPI"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <9d8f9adc-0469-ed35-b05b-ac06d1508e00@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-35 ] Mozilla SeaMonkey: Multiple vulnerabilities



--1Sv3wfvwEwiJU9cx0AiIJ7Qs50obcooPI

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------4D3127F3C16A479D35903AA6"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------4D3127F3C16A479D35903AA6

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-35

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Mozilla SeaMonkey: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 13, 2017

Bugs: #539242, #541506, #574968, #604500

ID: 201701-35



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla SeaMonkey, the

worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Mozilla SeaMonkey is a free and open-source Internet suite. It is the

continuation of the former Mozilla Application Suite, based on the same

source code.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-client/seamonkey < 2.46-r1 >= 2.46-r1

2 www-client/seamonkey-bin

< 2.46 >= 2.46

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla SeaMonkey.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or

obtain sensitive information.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Mozilla SeaMonkey users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=www-client/seamonkey-2.46-r1"



All Mozilla SeaMonkey-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=www-client/seamonkey-bin-2.46"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1521

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1521

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1522

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-1522

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-1523

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-1523

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-1526

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-1526

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-9079

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-35



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------4D3127F3C16A479D35903AA6

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-35

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Mozilla SeaMonkey: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 13, 2017

Bugs: #539242, #541506, #574968, #604500

ID: 201701-35



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla SeaMonkey, the

worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Mozilla SeaMonkey is a free and open-source Internet suite. It is the

continuation of the former Mozilla Application Suite, based on the same

source code.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-client/seamonkey < 2.46-r1 >=3D

2.4=

6-r1=20

2 www-client/seamonkey-bin

< 2.46

>=3D =

2.46=20

-------------------------------------------------------------------

2 affected packages



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla SeaMonkey.

Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the

privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or

obtain sensitive information.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All Mozilla SeaMonkey users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dwww-client/seamonkey-2.46-r1=

"



All Mozilla SeaMonkey-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dwww-client/seamonkey-bin-2.4=

6"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1521

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1521">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1521</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1521

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1521">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1521</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1522

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1522">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1522</a>

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-1522

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1522">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1522</a>

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-1523

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1523">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1523</a>

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-1523

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1523">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1523</a>

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-1526

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1526">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1526</a>

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-1526

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-1526">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-1526</a>

[ 9 ] CVE-2016-9079

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-9079">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-9079</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-35">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-35</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------4D3127F3C16A479D35903AA6--



--1Sv3wfvwEwiJU9cx0AiIJ7Qs50obcooPI--



--dVepU7Sj4bwF2HM8VpX46jnHgngqfa8rR

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYeOsbXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/vtwP/1xBkuvdqmiVFXosEj9caKOZ

WZlGznpxsD3Sobso6ErUOes5HnpS0wmovHCaqxgiqwxesK3tjkHfhYHWgl81DHUf

X61xJMLJhmmDxKbeRv3shU7vY/j3LJsMfIdCDw6D9K1/zRSJLis/sXA6DYzZqCGI

B1Cd9m5DOdoO3Jx67bbiBCwqsDA12+TBtOW/OpR97emDEBmpIpIRDUsccRJKe8yI

vvTqQwHUNuQJ0YJROthzm/PMrHGoEWtkt6/2xDNw+YKuInOyX+vsxfFq0C0N6HQ4

/CkpdNmttxVxS83asi7cQkKAvepJ6SilEs0wa+3yezYtEFKLl/YdM0v8pd83tZII

xXi4qeD6U+zkbtLFMQL2UmHIGv/yKSjglAfhtCSVljKdo54IF0BGcMVldfzW4yXu

u3QcKiZtPPyyWn0p5bzI5i+z+y6IgqRUCib1vVM3zQAXWeMBGIElRWhWMQaIDVlS

6ZoZ0+Y5tIQwnqM27LABAnyiOHsJRzB7vH1ClnNHPrCOU7LgUOunYc3Y200KOa4h

TJKQedoYKgdOSDd3xguS7UIkX+R5FOMAFK4dzdPHyEzIYOSBXrsJaHnGV6puDedi

9abt3n7PWYwlFjiaFi9Fd0MhyQvBDPI4VPnWOTXjtSft4xpTUrymczhRMuoTbLOU

m9RHq/whD6z/uwL7nklE

=mNZ/

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--dVepU7Sj4bwF2HM8VpX46jnHgngqfa8rR--

