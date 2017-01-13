Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Mozilla SeaMonkey

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-35
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Mozilla SeaMonkey: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 13, 2017
Bugs: #539242, #541506, #574968, #604500
ID: 201701-35
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Mozilla SeaMonkey, the
worst of which could lead to the remote execution of arbitrary code.
Background
==========
Mozilla SeaMonkey is a free and open-source Internet suite. It is the
continuation of the former Mozilla Application Suite, based on the same
source code.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-client/seamonkey < 2.46-r1 >= 2.46-r1
2 www-client/seamonkey-bin
< 2.46 >= 2.46
-------------------------------------------------------------------
2 affected packages
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Mozilla SeaMonkey.
Please review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could possibly execute arbitrary code with the
privileges of the process, cause a Denial of Service condition, or
obtain sensitive information.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Mozilla SeaMonkey users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=www-client/seamonkey-2.46-r1"
All Mozilla SeaMonkey-bin users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose
">=www-client/seamonkey-bin-2.46"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-1521
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-1521
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1521
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-1522
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-1522
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1522
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-1523
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-1523
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1523
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-1526
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-1526
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-1526
[ 9 ] CVE-2016-9079
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9079
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-35
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
