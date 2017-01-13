Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in libtiff

|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3762-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Laszlo Boszormenyi (GCS)
January 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
Package : tiff
CVE ID : CVE-2016-3622 CVE-2016-3623 CVE-2016-3624 CVE-2016-3945
CVE-2016-3990 CVE-2016-3991 CVE-2016-5314 CVE-2016-5315
CVE-2016-5316 CVE-2016-5317 CVE-2016-5320 CVE-2016-5321
CVE-2016-5322 CVE-2016-5323 CVE-2016-5652 CVE-2016-5875
CVE-2016-6223 CVE-2016-9273 CVE-2016-9297 CVE-2016-9448
CVE-2016-9453 CVE-2016-9532 CVE-2016-9533 CVE-2016-9534
CVE-2016-9535 CVE-2016-9536 CVE-2016-9537 CVE-2016-9538
CVE-2016-9540 CVE-2016-10092 CVE-2016-10093
CVE-2016-10094
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in the libtiff library
and the included tools tiff2rgba, rgb2ycbcr, tiffcp, tiffcrop, tiff2pdf
and tiffsplit, which may result in denial of service, memory disclosure
or the execution of arbitrary code.
There were additional vulnerabilities in the tools bmp2tiff, gif2tiff,
thumbnail and ras2tiff, but since these were addressed by the libtiff
developers by removing the tools altogether, no patches are available
and those tools were also removed from the tiff package in Debian
stable. The change had already been made in Debian stretch before and
no applications included in Debian are known to rely on these scripts.
If you use those tools in custom setups, consider using a different
conversion/thumbnailing tool.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.0.3-12.3+deb8u2.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 4.0.7-4.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.0.7-4.
We recommend that you upgrade your tiff packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
