Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pdnsd

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3763-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 13, 2017

Package : pdns-recursor

CVE ID : CVE-2016-7068



Florian Heinz and Martin Kluge reported that pdns-recursor, a recursive

DNS server, parses all records present in a query regardless of whether

they are needed or even legitimate, allowing a remote, unauthenticated

attacker to cause an abnormal CPU usage load on the pdns server,

resulting in a partial denial of service if the system becomes

overloaded.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 3.6.2-2+deb8u3.



We recommend that you upgrade your pdns-recursor packages.



