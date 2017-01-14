|
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pdnsd
|Name:
|Denial of Service in pdnsd
|ID:
|DSA-3763-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 00:00
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7068
Originalnachricht
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3763-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : pdns-recursor
CVE ID : CVE-2016-7068
Florian Heinz and Martin Kluge reported that pdns-recursor, a recursive
DNS server, parses all records present in a query regardless of whether
they are needed or even legitimate, allowing a remote, unauthenticated
attacker to cause an abnormal CPU usage load on the pdns server,
resulting in a partial denial of service if the system becomes
overloaded.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.6.2-2+deb8u3.
We recommend that you upgrade your pdns-recursor packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
