Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in pdnsd
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in pdnsd
ID: DSA-3763-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 00:00
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7068

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3763-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 13, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : pdns-recursor
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-7068

Florian Heinz and Martin Kluge reported that pdns-recursor, a recursive
DNS server, parses all records present in a query regardless of whether
they are needed or even legitimate, allowing a remote, unauthenticated
attacker to cause an abnormal CPU usage load on the pdns server,
resulting in a partial denial of service if the system becomes
overloaded.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 3.6.2-2+deb8u3.

We recommend that you upgrade your pdns-recursor packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=EBJS
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

27
KDE Plas­ma 5.9 Beta er­schie­nen

0
KDE-Frame­work Ki­ri­ga­mi 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Buch­hal­tungs­soft­ware Lin-HaBu 17 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
PDF/A-Ve­ri­fi­ka­tor ver­aPDF in Ver­si­on 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Frei­es ERP-Sys­tem Nu­clos in Ver­si­on 4.12 er­schie­nen

1
Mo­zil­las Test Pilot mit neuem Ex­pe­ri­ment auf Deutsch

21
Sup­port für FreeBSD 9.3, 10.1 und 10.2 ein­ge­stellt

16
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

1
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne
 
Werbung