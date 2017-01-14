Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3764-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : pdns

CVE ID : CVE-2016-2120 CVE-2016-7068 CVE-2016-7072 CVE-2016-7073

CVE-2016-7074



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in pdns, an authoritative

DNS server. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project identifies

the following problems:



CVE-2016-2120



Mathieu Lafon discovered that pdns does not properly validate

records in zones. An authorized user can take advantage of this flaw

to crash server by inserting a specially crafted record in a zone

under their control and then sending a DNS query for that record.



CVE-2016-7068



Florian Heinz and Martin Kluge reported that pdns parses all records

present in a query regardless of whether they are needed or even

legitimate, allowing a remote, unauthenticated attacker to cause an

abnormal CPU usage load on the pdns server, resulting in a partial

denial of service if the system becomes overloaded.



CVE-2016-7072



Mongo discovered that the webserver in pdns is susceptible to a

denial-of-service vulnerability. A remote, unauthenticated attacker

to cause a denial of service by opening a large number of f TCP

connections to the web server.



CVE-2016-7073 / CVE-2016-7074



Mongo discovered that pdns does not sufficiently validate TSIG

signatures, allowing an attacker in position of man-in-the-middle to

alter the content of an AXFR.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 3.4.1-4+deb8u7.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 4.0.2-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your pdns packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKTBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlh5AipfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0THwxAAjFdoBCq5p62oxlyCWUoYo23+EMNd+UI1Xfml81tKeA4cRH7CX/52j+2d

fNpPDUnVFGVEGXu7Q7r7oxgcX9y4WcvcZuxK8/qZ3NB19Mjid3E2pzqSyGHtRyz/

Hw/3xX6zx2LilwgsSsZtw/ShwtPoz10a61QUkBLvyvG/hEGL5g4bL4S+mOAIB0fG

WcPByGhnIrIz8VHLezda6iX/ge6zCkSL8FBPPPoLmoZ71tkPf3Hbhv0mecsut3ec

Hgdzn7G62FUltMcLBjhQdX+2ne8GvjvLg9YQ5SzHd8x6qIeA5Cj8Kj4Bc+zUJdl6

9NhVpPDU9pHAs1x8Wpws7RrqIAJ+E8ZpkHcCmkg2aN1nu5GlSNpEMuLwDwn/iCAf

gUO0w8WRvAZQ4kAyZvS/NOYI33ViE6K3knlRtxMbl51lvTj5Hm8+LtE/rIXepR+A

Fhu6OvlSSQAqaoV2bCwFGPDYyZS/4nWJPbmGP0HLj2V0hwKvdVtaJ0KhjGRMr7ms

aBXYYCHsoGK0CXJTVpoA136wbjvRvqZmiKibtXP+bPgrH+nlltH8h0c02w3cfg5/

qgPRynW3zwMA8zGLDQDR8U0QQM5sWuvg+wpvPRKnuseQH/OpSi3ICdUiXsHzjnRY

pA9AbBkiDlhaVD7uBAtgv6LTi1nUk8YelUIZaU7sFYC80Li6aIg=

=rAHU

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

