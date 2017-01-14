|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server
|ID:
|DSA-3764-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 00:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7073
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-2120
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7072
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7068
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7074
|
Originalnachricht
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3764-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 13, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : pdns
CVE ID : CVE-2016-2120 CVE-2016-7068 CVE-2016-7072 CVE-2016-7073
CVE-2016-7074
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in pdns, an authoritative
DNS server. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project identifies
the following problems:
CVE-2016-2120
Mathieu Lafon discovered that pdns does not properly validate
records in zones. An authorized user can take advantage of this flaw
to crash server by inserting a specially crafted record in a zone
under their control and then sending a DNS query for that record.
CVE-2016-7068
Florian Heinz and Martin Kluge reported that pdns parses all records
present in a query regardless of whether they are needed or even
legitimate, allowing a remote, unauthenticated attacker to cause an
abnormal CPU usage load on the pdns server, resulting in a partial
denial of service if the system becomes overloaded.
CVE-2016-7072
Mongo discovered that the webserver in pdns is susceptible to a
denial-of-service vulnerability. A remote, unauthenticated attacker
to cause a denial of service by opening a large number of f TCP
connections to the web server.
CVE-2016-7073 / CVE-2016-7074
Mongo discovered that pdns does not sufficiently validate TSIG
signatures, allowing an attacker in position of man-in-the-middle to
alter the content of an AXFR.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.4.1-4+deb8u7.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.0.2-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your pdns packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
