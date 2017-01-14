Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in PowerDNS Authoritative Server
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3764-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 13, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : pdns
CVE ID         : CVE-2016-2120 CVE-2016-7068 CVE-2016-7072 CVE-2016-7073 
                 CVE-2016-7074

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in pdns, an authoritative
DNS server. The Common Vulnerabilities and Exposures project identifies
the following problems:

CVE-2016-2120

    Mathieu Lafon discovered that pdns does not properly validate
    records in zones. An authorized user can take advantage of this flaw
    to crash server by inserting a specially crafted record in a zone
    under their control and then sending a DNS query for that record.

CVE-2016-7068

    Florian Heinz and Martin Kluge reported that pdns parses all records
    present in a query regardless of whether they are needed or even
    legitimate, allowing a remote, unauthenticated attacker to cause an
    abnormal CPU usage load on the pdns server, resulting in a partial
    denial of service if the system becomes overloaded.

CVE-2016-7072

    Mongo discovered that the webserver in pdns is susceptible to a
    denial-of-service vulnerability. A remote, unauthenticated attacker
    to cause a denial of service by opening a large number of f TCP
    connections to the web server.

CVE-2016-7073 / CVE-2016-7074

    Mongo discovered that pdns does not sufficiently validate TSIG
    signatures, allowing an attacker in position of man-in-the-middle to
    alter the content of an AXFR.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 3.4.1-4+deb8u7.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 4.0.2-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your pdns packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
