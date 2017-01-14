Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0127-1

Rating: important

References: #1007454 #1008519 #1009109 #1013285 #1013341

#1013764 #1013767 #1014109 #1014110 #1014111

#1014112 #1014256 #1014514 #1016779 #937125



Cross-References: CVE-2016-9102 CVE-2016-9103 CVE-2016-9381

CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9845 CVE-2016-9846

CVE-2016-9907 CVE-2016-9908 CVE-2016-9911

CVE-2016-9912 CVE-2016-9913 CVE-2016-9921

CVE-2016-9922

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2

SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2

An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has two fixes

is now available.



Description:





qemu was updated to fix several issues.



These security issues were fixed:



- CVE-2016-9102: Memory leak in the v9fs_xattrcreate function in

hw/9pfs/9p.c in allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial

of service (memory consumption and QEMU process crash) via a large

number of Txattrcreate messages with the same fid number (bsc#1014256).

- CVE-2016-9103: The v9fs_xattrcreate function in hw/9pfs/9p.c in allowed

local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host heap memory

information by reading xattribute values writing to them (bsc#1007454).

- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest

administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to

that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)

- CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support

was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in

'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could

have

used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS

(bsc#1013285).

- CVE-2016-9845: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support as vulnerable to

an information leakage issue while processing the

'VIRTIO_GPU_CMD_GET_CAPSET_INFO' command. A guest user/process

could

have used this flaw to leak contents of the host memory (bsc#1013767).

- CVE-2016-9846: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to

a memory leakage issue while updating the cursor data in

update_cursor_data_virgl. A guest user/process could have used this flaw

to leak host memory bytes, resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1013764).

- CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a

memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in

'usbredir_handle_destroy'. A guest user/process could have used

this

issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109).

- CVE-2016-9908: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to

an information leakage issue while processing the

'VIRTIO_GPU_CMD_GET_CAPSET' command. A guest user/process could

have

used this flaw to leak contents of the host memory (bsc#1014514).

- CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory

leakage issue while processing packet data in

'ehci_init_transfer'. A

guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,

resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111).

- CVE-2016-9912: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to

a memory leakage issue while destroying gpu resource object in

'virtio_gpu_resource_destroy'. A guest user/process could have

used this

flaw to leak host memory bytes, resulting in DoS for the host

(bsc#1014112).

- CVE-2016-9913: VirtFS was vulnerable to memory leakage issue via its

'9p-handle' or '9p-proxy' backend drivers. A privileged

user inside

guest could have used this flaw to leak host memory, thus affecting

other services on the host and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on

the host (bsc#1014110).



These non-security issues were fixed:



- Fixed uint64 property parsing and add regression tests (bsc#937125)

- Added a man page for kvm_stat

- Fix crash in vte (bsc#1008519)

- Various upstream commits targeted towards stable releases (bsc#1013341)





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-68=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-68=1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-68=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):



qemu-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-arm-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-rbd-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-ssh-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-guest-agent-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-lang-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):



qemu-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-ssh-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-guest-agent-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-lang-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):



qemu-block-rbd-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (ppc64le):



qemu-ppc-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64):



qemu-arm-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):



qemu-kvm-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-x86-2.6.2-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1

qemu-seabios-1.9.1-39.1

qemu-sgabios-8-39.1

qemu-vgabios-1.9.1-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):



qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1

qemu-seabios-1.9.1-39.1

qemu-sgabios-8-39.1

qemu-vgabios-1.9.1-39.1



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):



qemu-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-kvm-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

qemu-x86-2.6.2-39.1





