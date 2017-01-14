Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0127-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
Datum: Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 00:04
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9381
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9921
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9913
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9922
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9776
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9845
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9103
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9102
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9912
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9907
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9846
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9911
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9908

Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0127-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1007454 #1008519 #1009109 #1013285 #1013341 
                    #1013764 #1013767 #1014109 #1014110 #1014111 
                    #1014112 #1014256 #1014514 #1016779 #937125 
                    
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9102 CVE-2016-9103 CVE-2016-9381
                    CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9845 CVE-2016-9846
                    CVE-2016-9907 CVE-2016-9908 CVE-2016-9911
                    CVE-2016-9912 CVE-2016-9913 CVE-2016-9921
                    CVE-2016-9922
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
   is now available.

Description:


   qemu was updated to fix several issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-9102: Memory leak in the v9fs_xattrcreate function in
     hw/9pfs/9p.c in allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial
     of service (memory consumption and QEMU process crash) via a large
     number of Txattrcreate messages with the same fid number (bsc#1014256).
   - CVE-2016-9103: The v9fs_xattrcreate function in hw/9pfs/9p.c in allowed
     local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host heap memory
     information by reading xattribute values writing to them (bsc#1007454).
   - CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
     administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
     that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)
   - CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support
     was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in
     'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could
 have
     used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS
     (bsc#1013285).
   - CVE-2016-9845: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support as vulnerable to
     an information leakage issue while processing the
     'VIRTIO_GPU_CMD_GET_CAPSET_INFO' command. A guest user/process
 could
     have used this flaw to leak contents of the host memory (bsc#1013767).
   - CVE-2016-9846: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to
     a memory leakage issue while updating the cursor data in
     update_cursor_data_virgl. A guest user/process could have used this flaw
     to leak host memory bytes, resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1013764).
   - CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a
     memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in
     'usbredir_handle_destroy'.  A guest user/process could have used
 this
     issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109).
   - CVE-2016-9908: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to
     an information leakage issue while processing the
     'VIRTIO_GPU_CMD_GET_CAPSET' command. A guest user/process could
 have
     used this flaw to leak contents of the host memory (bsc#1014514).
   - CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory
     leakage issue while processing packet data in
 'ehci_init_transfer'. A
     guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,
     resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111).
   - CVE-2016-9912: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to
     a memory leakage issue while destroying gpu resource object in
     'virtio_gpu_resource_destroy'. A guest user/process could have
 used this
     flaw to leak host memory bytes, resulting in DoS for the host
     (bsc#1014112).
   - CVE-2016-9913: VirtFS was vulnerable to memory leakage issue via its
     '9p-handle' or '9p-proxy' backend drivers. A privileged
 user inside
     guest could have used this flaw to leak host memory, thus affecting
     other services on the host and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on
     the host (bsc#1014110).

   These non-security issues were fixed:

   - Fixed uint64 property parsing and add regression tests (bsc#937125)
   - Added a man page for kvm_stat
   - Fix crash in vte (bsc#1008519)
   - Various upstream commits targeted towards stable releases (bsc#1013341)


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-68=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-68=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-68=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      qemu-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-arm-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-rbd-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-ssh-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-guest-agent-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-lang-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):

      qemu-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-ssh-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-guest-agent-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-lang-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):

      qemu-block-rbd-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (ppc64le):

      qemu-ppc-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64):

      qemu-arm-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      qemu-kvm-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-x86-2.6.2-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1
      qemu-seabios-1.9.1-39.1
      qemu-sgabios-8-39.1
      qemu-vgabios-1.9.1-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):

      qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1
      qemu-seabios-1.9.1-39.1
      qemu-sgabios-8-39.1
      qemu-vgabios-1.9.1-39.1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):

      qemu-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-kvm-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
      qemu-x86-2.6.2-39.1


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9102.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9103.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9381.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9776.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9845.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9846.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9907.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9908.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9911.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9912.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9913.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9921.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9922.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1007454
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1008519
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1009109
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013285
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013341
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013764
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013767
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014109
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014110
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014111
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014112
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014256
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1014514
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1016779
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/937125

-- 
To unsubscribe, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+unsubscribe@opensuse.org
For additional commands, e-mail: opensuse-security-announce+help@opensuse.org
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

27
KDE Plas­ma 5.9 Beta er­schie­nen

0
KDE-Frame­work Ki­ri­ga­mi 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Buch­hal­tungs­soft­ware Lin-HaBu 17 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
PDF/A-Ve­ri­fi­ka­tor ver­aPDF in Ver­si­on 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Frei­es ERP-Sys­tem Nu­clos in Ver­si­on 4.12 er­schie­nen

1
Mo­zil­las Test Pilot mit neuem Ex­pe­ri­ment auf Deutsch

21
Sup­port für FreeBSD 9.3, 10.1 und 10.2 ein­ge­stellt

16
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

1
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te

0
Ani­ma­ti­ons­-Soft­ware Syn­fig Stu­dio 1.2.0 mit neuer Ren­der-En­gi­ne
 
Werbung