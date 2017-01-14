|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
|ID:
|SUSE-SU-2017:0127-1
|Distribution:
|SUSE
|Plattformen:
|SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
|Datum:
|Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 00:04
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
SUSE Security Update: Security update for qemu
______________________________________________________________________________
Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0127-1
Rating: important
References: #1007454 #1008519 #1009109 #1013285 #1013341
#1013764 #1013767 #1014109 #1014110 #1014111
#1014112 #1014256 #1014514 #1016779 #937125
Cross-References: CVE-2016-9102 CVE-2016-9103 CVE-2016-9381
CVE-2016-9776 CVE-2016-9845 CVE-2016-9846
CVE-2016-9907 CVE-2016-9908 CVE-2016-9911
CVE-2016-9912 CVE-2016-9913 CVE-2016-9921
CVE-2016-9922
Affected Products:
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2
SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2
______________________________________________________________________________
An update that solves 13 vulnerabilities and has two fixes
is now available.
Description:
qemu was updated to fix several issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9102: Memory leak in the v9fs_xattrcreate function in
hw/9pfs/9p.c in allowed local guest OS administrators to cause a denial
of service (memory consumption and QEMU process crash) via a large
number of Txattrcreate messages with the same fid number (bsc#1014256).
- CVE-2016-9103: The v9fs_xattrcreate function in hw/9pfs/9p.c in allowed
local guest OS administrators to obtain sensitive host heap memory
information by reading xattribute values writing to them (bsc#1007454).
- CVE-2016-9381: Improper processing of shared rings allowing guest
administrators take over the qemu process, elevating their privilege to
that of the qemu process (bsc#1009109)
- CVE-2016-9776: The ColdFire Fast Ethernet Controller emulator support
was vulnerable to an infinite loop issue while receiving packets in
'mcf_fec_receive'. A privileged user/process inside guest could
have
used this issue to crash the Qemu process on the host leading to DoS
(bsc#1013285).
- CVE-2016-9845: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support as vulnerable to
an information leakage issue while processing the
'VIRTIO_GPU_CMD_GET_CAPSET_INFO' command. A guest user/process
could
have used this flaw to leak contents of the host memory (bsc#1013767).
- CVE-2016-9846: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to
a memory leakage issue while updating the cursor data in
update_cursor_data_virgl. A guest user/process could have used this flaw
to leak host memory bytes, resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1013764).
- CVE-2016-9907: The USB redirector usb-guest support was vulnerable to a
memory leakage flaw when destroying the USB redirector in
'usbredir_handle_destroy'. A guest user/process could have used
this
issue to leak host memory, resulting in DoS for a host (bsc#1014109).
- CVE-2016-9908: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to
an information leakage issue while processing the
'VIRTIO_GPU_CMD_GET_CAPSET' command. A guest user/process could
have
used this flaw to leak contents of the host memory (bsc#1014514).
- CVE-2016-9911: The USB EHCI Emulation support was vulnerable to a memory
leakage issue while processing packet data in
'ehci_init_transfer'. A
guest user/process could have used this issue to leak host memory,
resulting in DoS for the host (bsc#1014111).
- CVE-2016-9912: The Virtio GPU Device emulator support was vulnerable to
a memory leakage issue while destroying gpu resource object in
'virtio_gpu_resource_destroy'. A guest user/process could have
used this
flaw to leak host memory bytes, resulting in DoS for the host
(bsc#1014112).
- CVE-2016-9913: VirtFS was vulnerable to memory leakage issue via its
'9p-handle' or '9p-proxy' backend drivers. A privileged
user inside
guest could have used this flaw to leak host memory, thus affecting
other services on the host and/or potentially crash the Qemu process on
the host (bsc#1014110).
These non-security issues were fixed:
- Fixed uint64 property parsing and add regression tests (bsc#937125)
- Added a man page for kvm_stat
- Fix crash in vte (bsc#1008519)
- Various upstream commits targeted towards stable releases (bsc#1013341)
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-RPI-12-SP2-2017-68=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-SERVER-12-SP2-2017-68=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP2-2017-68=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (aarch64):
qemu-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-arm-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-rbd-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-ssh-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-guest-agent-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-lang-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for Raspberry Pi 12-SP2 (noarch):
qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 ppc64le x86_64):
qemu-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-ssh-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-ssh-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-guest-agent-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-guest-agent-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-lang-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64 x86_64):
qemu-block-rbd-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-rbd-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (ppc64le):
qemu-ppc-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-ppc-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (aarch64):
qemu-arm-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-arm-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (x86_64):
qemu-kvm-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-x86-2.6.2-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Server 12-SP2 (noarch):
qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1
qemu-seabios-1.9.1-39.1
qemu-sgabios-8-39.1
qemu-vgabios-1.9.1-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (noarch):
qemu-ipxe-1.0.0-39.1
qemu-seabios-1.9.1-39.1
qemu-sgabios-8-39.1
qemu-vgabios-1.9.1-39.1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP2 (x86_64):
qemu-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-curl-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-block-curl-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-debugsource-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-kvm-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-tools-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-tools-debuginfo-2.6.2-39.1
qemu-x86-2.6.2-39.1
|
|