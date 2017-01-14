Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in onionshare

Name : onionshare

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 0.9.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : https://onionshare.org/

Summary : Securely and anonymously share files of any size

Description :

OnionShare lets you securely and anonymously share files of any size. It works

by starting a web server, making it accessible as a Tor hidden service, and

generating an unguessable URL to access and download files. It doesn't

require

setting up a server on the internet somewhere or using a third party

file sharing service. You host files on your own computer and use a Tor

hidden service to make it temporarily accessible over the internet. The other

user just needs to use Tor Browser to download a file from you.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



Update to 0.9.1

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1339510 - CVE-2016-5026 onionshare: /tmp usage race condition

[fedora-all]

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1339510

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade onionshare' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

