Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-CPAN
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-CPAN
ID: FEDORA-2017-a620cd0a64
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 08:14
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1238

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : perl-CPAN
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.11
Release     : 367.fc25
URL         : http://search.cpan.org/dist/CPAN/
Summary     : Query, download and build perl modules from CPAN sites
Description :
The CPAN module automates or at least simplifies the make and install of
perl modules and extensions. It includes some primitive searching
capabilities and knows how to use LWP, HTTP::Tiny, Net::FTP and certain
external download clients to fetch distributions from the net.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This release fixes CVE-2016-1238 vulnerability i the CPAN client, loading
optional modules from current working directory. It also corrects logging fatal
errors through Log::Log4pel back end.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-CPAN' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

3
Der Mon­goDB-Er­pres­sungs­tro­ja­ner und die Be­deu­tung von si­che­ren Stan­dard­ein­stel­lun­gen

34
KDE Plas­ma 5.9 Beta er­schie­nen

0
KDE-Frame­work Ki­ri­ga­mi 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Buch­hal­tungs­soft­ware Lin-HaBu 17 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
PDF/A-Ve­ri­fi­ka­tor ver­aPDF in Ver­si­on 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Frei­es ERP-Sys­tem Nu­clos in Ver­si­on 4.12 er­schie­nen

1
Mo­zil­las Test Pilot mit neuem Ex­pe­ri­ment auf Deutsch

24
Sup­port für FreeBSD 9.3, 10.1 und 10.2 ein­ge­stellt

16
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

1
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te
 
Werbung