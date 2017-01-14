Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-CPAN

Name : perl-CPAN

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.11

Release : 367.fc25

URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/CPAN/

Summary : Query, download and build perl modules from CPAN sites

Description :

The CPAN module automates or at least simplifies the make and install of

perl modules and extensions. It includes some primitive searching

capabilities and knows how to use LWP, HTTP::Tiny, Net::FTP and certain

external download clients to fetch distributions from the net.



Update Information:



This release fixes CVE-2016-1238 vulnerability i the CPAN client, loading

optional modules from current working directory. It also corrects logging fatal

errors through Log::Log4pel back end.

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-CPAN' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

