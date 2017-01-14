|
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-CPAN
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in perl-CPAN
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-a620cd0a64
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 08:14
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-1238
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : perl-CPAN
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.11
Release : 367.fc25
URL : http://search.cpan.org/dist/CPAN/
Summary : Query, download and build perl modules from CPAN sites
Description :
The CPAN module automates or at least simplifies the make and install of
perl modules and extensions. It includes some primitive searching
capabilities and knows how to use LWP, HTTP::Tiny, Net::FTP and certain
external download clients to fetch distributions from the net.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This release fixes CVE-2016-1238 vulnerability i the CPAN client, loading
optional modules from current working directory. It also corrects logging fatal
errors through Log::Log4pel back end.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade perl-CPAN' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|