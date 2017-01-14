Login
Sicherheit: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in onionshare
Name: Unsichere Verwendung temporärer Dateien in onionshare
ID: FEDORA-2017-cdf8277947
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 24
Datum: Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 08:16
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5026

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : onionshare
Product     : Fedora 24
Version     : 0.9.1
Release     : 1.fc24
URL         : https://onionshare.org/
Summary     : Securely and anonymously share files of any size
Description :
OnionShare lets you securely and anonymously share files of any size. It works
by starting a web server, making it accessible as a Tor hidden service, and
generating an unguessable URL to access and download files. It doesn't
 require
setting up a server on the internet somewhere or using a third party
file sharing service. You host files on your own computer and use a Tor
hidden service to make it temporarily accessible over the internet. The other
user just needs to use Tor Browser to download a file from you.

Update Information:

Update to 0.9.1
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1339510 - CVE-2016-5026 onionshare: /tmp usage race condition
 [fedora-all]
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1339510
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade onionshare' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
