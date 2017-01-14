Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icoutils

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3765-1 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso

January 14, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : icoutils

CVE ID : CVE-2017-5331 CVE-2017-5332 CVE-2017-5333



Several programming errors in the wrestool tool of icoutils, a suite

of tools to create and extract MS Windows icons and cursors, allow

denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed

binary is parsed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 0.31.0-2+deb8u2.



For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed

in version 0.31.1-1.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in

version 0.31.1-1.



We recommend that you upgrade your icoutils packages.



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQKSBAEBCgB9FiEERkRAmAjBceBVMd3uBUy48xNDz0QFAlh5/plfFIAAAAAALgAo

aXNzdWVyLWZwckBub3RhdGlvbnMub3BlbnBncC5maWZ0aGhvcnNlbWFuLm5ldDQ2

NDQ0MDk4MDhDMTcxRTA1NTMxRERFRTA1NENCOEYzMTM0M0NGNDQACgkQBUy48xND

z0Q0ZA/4m1jxxr7D4VwOmH5f1dhZFnCcXyfbcUKCEEfo9LD2cCSAI+UqxBZ+KOe1

tqh2EK6cn48Qb/SU2l2H4Y5qF4bQuI9ccx7g7GQqcdVU6BhGBrXYNpMM+g0/CkCt

elKjWdTy9hGSW8mt1ba9htJtGDJUONAbmEP9NvNraRkIs+Oxs6V3kROzzBxOn/fh

jCOQUIqdU/AnkddF94hy46l62TVie2W4CNoFXsuPnFQfP7eBSJpCIiNunOSEt2Xb

VVvcp0Hmvk5i4a8Ik0H0+ceKuisWeakmM6V+MyPcDMWOj5Nzt1n88E0q+8Hxc6lm

ArIwBGm7yU+5CAocSIaMwS6nJrPvonSzqhQW13en14CMNX53Flgs/vv+f8jIoVsW

ZffdzqXdVlEx3C9HLCEtUXTnxThEbbkW+UemJZdTw+nzIyB12/B56tCJ1nrV5YNw

i9brnRgtdKGoeLDiU06JuB4fJeaAL/HRxLiLBnvA14GbV8XVKoZPPDj07+VZ9wGV

G0ACFDNMn+LmmGTgtyqfN2I13n9rEZ1p1sNStYJmGRGQlUo8mFE4Pzx2N7llbKgq

3IZSTt1DMi8bK1CQVJqq4GesPgi0I/i89t48QVuwyGII/zFts47UN2tHtRQkwfIC

G+C8OuVODJjVNTZdJQieHuL/SBS2/u94HVI8Ef6AIC6Fkk0fuw==

=AVo8

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

