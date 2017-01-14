|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icoutils
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in icoutils
|ID:
|DSA-3765-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
|Datum:
|Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 14:33
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5331
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5333
|
|
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3765-1 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 14, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : icoutils
CVE ID : CVE-2017-5331 CVE-2017-5332 CVE-2017-5333
Several programming errors in the wrestool tool of icoutils, a suite
of tools to create and extract MS Windows icons and cursors, allow
denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed
binary is parsed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.31.0-2+deb8u2.
For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 0.31.1-1.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.31.1-1.
We recommend that you upgrade your icoutils packages.
|
|