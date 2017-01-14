Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in icoutils
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in icoutils
ID: DSA-3765-1
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian sid, Debian jessie, Debian stretch
Datum: Sa, 14. Januar 2017, 14:33
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5331
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5333

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3765-1                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                     Salvatore Bonaccorso
January 14, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : icoutils
CVE ID         : CVE-2017-5331 CVE-2017-5332 CVE-2017-5333

Several programming errors in the wrestool tool of icoutils, a suite
of tools to create and extract MS Windows icons and cursors, allow
denial of service or the execution of arbitrary code if a malformed
binary is parsed.

For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.31.0-2+deb8u2.

For the testing distribution (stretch), these problems have been fixed
in version 0.31.1-1.

For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems have been fixed in
version 0.31.1-1.

We recommend that you upgrade your icoutils packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
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=AVo8
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

3
Der Mon­goDB-Er­pres­sungs­tro­ja­ner und die Be­deu­tung von si­che­ren Stan­dard­ein­stel­lun­gen

34
KDE Plas­ma 5.9 Beta er­schie­nen

0
KDE-Frame­work Ki­ri­ga­mi 2.0 ver­öf­fent­licht

0
Buch­hal­tungs­soft­ware Lin-HaBu 17 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
PDF/A-Ve­ri­fi­ka­tor ver­aPDF in Ver­si­on 1.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Frei­es ERP-Sys­tem Nu­clos in Ver­si­on 4.12 er­schie­nen

1
Mo­zil­las Test Pilot mit neuem Ex­pe­ri­ment auf Deutsch

24
Sup­port für FreeBSD 9.3, 10.1 und 10.2 ein­ge­stellt

16
Fe­do­ra wech­selt vom In­tel-Gra­fik­kar­ten­-T­rei­ber zu Ker­nel-Mo­des­et­ting

1
Apa­che Beam und Eagle wer­den Top­le­vel-Pro­jek­te
 
Werbung