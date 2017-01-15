Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache

|
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-36
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 15, 2017
Bugs: #529130, #589226, #601736, #603130
ID: 201701-36
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which
could lead to a Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
The Apache HTTP server is one of the most popular web servers on the
Internet.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 www-servers/apache < 2.4.25 >= 2.4.25
Description
===========
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache. Please review
the CVE identifiers, upstream Apache Software Foundation documentation,
and HTTPoxy website referenced below for details.
Impact
======
A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition via
multiple vectors or response splitting and cache pollution.
Additionally, an attacker could intercept unsecured (HTTP)
transmissions via the HTTPoxy vulnerability.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/apache-2.4.25"
References
==========
[ 1 ] Apache Software Foundation Projects and "httpoxy" CERT VU #797896
https://www.apache.org/security/asf-httpoxy-response.txt
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-3583
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3583
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0736
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0736
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2161
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2161
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5387
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5387
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-8073
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8073
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-8740
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8740
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-8743
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8743
[ 9 ] HTTPoxy Website
https://httpoxy.org/
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-36
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
