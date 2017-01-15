Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--iuA7unq8rhXHxdN8iUKQbAnET5fafqb19

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="wf0G74mweuBimnIm9wFhr1CNcCg8RkHtn"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <c6b36356-edce-8981-766a-dc6612988c82@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-36 ] Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities



--wf0G74mweuBimnIm9wFhr1CNcCg8RkHtn

Content-Type: multipart/alternative;

boundary="------------45BB7879CADE889AB4DDAF6F"



This is a multi-part message in MIME format.

--------------45BB7879CADE889AB4DDAF6F

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-36

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 15, 2017

Bugs: #529130, #589226, #601736, #603130

ID: 201701-36



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which

could lead to a Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



The Apache HTTP server is one of the most popular web servers on the

Internet.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-servers/apache < 2.4.25 >= 2.4.25



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache. Please review

the CVE identifiers, upstream Apache Software Foundation documentation,

and HTTPoxy website referenced below for details.



Impact

======



A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition via

multiple vectors or response splitting and cache pollution.

Additionally, an attacker could intercept unsecured (HTTP)

transmissions via the HTTPoxy vulnerability.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/apache-2.4.25"



References

==========



[ 1 ] Apache Software Foundation Projects and "httpoxy" CERT VU #797896

https://www.apache.org/security/asf-httpoxy-response.txt

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-3583

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3583

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0736

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0736

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2161

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2161

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5387

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5387

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-8073

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8073

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-8740

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8740

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-8743

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8743

[ 9 ] HTTPoxy Website

https://httpoxy.org/



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-36



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--------------45BB7879CADE889AB4DDAF6F

Content-Type: text/html; charset=utf-8

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



<html>

<head>



<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Dutf=

-8">

</head>

<body bgcolor=3D"#FFFFFF" text=3D"#000000">

<p>

<meta http-equiv=3D"Content-Type" content=3D"text/html;

charset=3Du=

tf-8">

</p>

<pre style=3D"color: rgb(0, 0, 0); font-style: normal;

font-variant-l=

igatures: normal; font-variant-caps: normal; font-weight: normal; letter-=

spacing: normal; orphans: 2; text-align: start; text-indent: 0px; text-tr=

ansform: none; widows: 2; word-spacing: 0px; -webkit-text-stroke-width: 0=

px; word-wrap: break-word; white-space: pre-wrap;">- - - - - - - - - - -

=

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-36

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

<a

class=3D"moz-txt-link-freet=

ext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/">https://security.gentoo.org/</=

a>

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 15, 2017

Bugs: #529130, #589226, #601736, #603130

ID: 201701-36



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which

could lead to a Denial of Service condition.



Background

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



The Apache HTTP server is one of the most popular web servers on the

Internet.



Affected packages

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 www-servers/apache < 2.4.25 >=3D

2.=

4.25=20



Description

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache. Please review

the CVE identifiers, upstream Apache Software Foundation documentation,

and HTTPoxy website referenced below for details.



Impact

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition via

multiple vectors or response splitting and cache pollution.

Additionally, an attacker could intercept unsecured (HTTP)

transmissions via the HTTPoxy vulnerability.



Workaround

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose

">=3Dwww-servers/apache-2.4.25"



References

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



[ 1 ] Apache Software Foundation Projects and "httpoxy" CERT VU #797896

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://www.apache.org/s=

ecurity/asf-httpoxy-response.txt">https://www.apache.org/security/asf-htt=

poxy-response.txt</a>

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-3583

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2014-3583">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

14-3583</a>

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0736

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-0736">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-0736</a>

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2161

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-2161">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-2161</a>

[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5387

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-5387">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-5387</a>

[ 6 ] CVE-2016-8073

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-8073">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-8073</a>

[ 7 ] CVE-2016-8740

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-8740">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-8740</a>

[ 8 ] CVE-2016-8743

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.=

cfm?cvename=3DCVE-2016-8743">http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=3DCVE-20=

16-8743</a>

[ 9 ] HTTPoxy Website

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://httpoxy.org/">ht=

tps://httpoxy.org/</a>



Availability

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://security.gentoo.org/g=

lsa/201701-36">https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-36</a>



Concerns?

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-abbreviated"

href=3D"mailto:security@gentoo.org"=

>security@gentoo.org</a> or alternatively, you may file a bug at

<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"https://bugs.gentoo.org">https=

://bugs.gentoo.org</a>.



License

=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D=3D



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



<a class=3D"moz-txt-link-freetext" href=3D"http://creativecommons.org/lic=

enses/by-sa/2.5">http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5</a></pre>

</body>

</html>



--------------45BB7879CADE889AB4DDAF6F--



--wf0G74mweuBimnIm9wFhr1CNcCg8RkHtn--



--iuA7unq8rhXHxdN8iUKQbAnET5fafqb19

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYey8WXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/4/cP/jMMsDrtEGvBiAiuUQ2iKj7C

vxH3SNwxYPVqAc5Pk5waZ68YzdukmUOILj+bFmueo/pMdJaG9QuWltqVdyMOQ0hT

Q85FgWlUT6ePhhYC5ch+749WJrSziWYdCPMZzRUdxEBZonWRs4hPFXPK2KreY7su

7MgT2V8WUxy+E25y1pHaZ7UMDp8o8i5dSmuJIn/IivV6DgxxIJNRkja5v6Hx0A3G

B0o+uch6+HdANzt6wKJx7TOHlr1DduefGiMQVlMTXsPR+uH/k5hB/DTEeRGYJhYo

/nIaoCDkd1fYO83aOGS96urBDPx/jpuVe87Si+o0Y7UKIe24MyygUF2xq6g7g+ww

QkTFRo5Hpeqk3niiFOmVsDt5grPtyrE7IOJueClxT1fB9jo2gz0gwemuks5n/eMo

tkwjO57t9UEh7xbM7CxslomPxE9ti8fr5mPEbSG1nR2FN8feRUA2Ue/SxRpCJq40

DoxY3czmQFFKmogNfJknQgL7vgmcqOw5p/4yc7u267NNfYj8q8FzopEArhSERPcC

2UKX/E2U58+U12pVkwG5ZIjoAGzWwV8ThOTbAmY6WGMc7ms33sNnkcQAg25WSztj

mnEgLenrnyleMPOpy14CDmxKeM/INQvBEoCp8X8l3JUCcGyEW0fw7XJOp+nqeZ8Q

fo17NGIV7pAuKDRuRlEx

=RXMK

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--iuA7unq8rhXHxdN8iUKQbAnET5fafqb19--

