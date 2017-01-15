Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in Apache
ID: 201701-36
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: So, 15. Januar 2017, 11:12
Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-36
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Apache: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 15, 2017
     Bugs: #529130, #589226, #601736, #603130
       ID: 201701-36

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in Apache, the worst of which
could lead to a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

The Apache HTTP server is one of the most popular web servers on the
Internet.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  www-servers/apache           < 2.4.25                  >= 2.4.25 

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in Apache. Please review
the CVE identifiers, upstream Apache Software Foundation documentation,
and HTTPoxy website referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition via
multiple vectors or response splitting and cache pollution.
Additionally, an attacker could intercept unsecured (HTTP)
transmissions via the HTTPoxy vulnerability.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Apache users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=www-servers/apache-2.4.25"

References
==========

[ 1 ] Apache Software Foundation Projects and "httpoxy" CERT VU #797896
      https://www.apache.org/security/asf-httpoxy-response.txt
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-3583
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-3583
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-0736
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-0736
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-2161
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-2161
[ 5 ] CVE-2016-5387
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-5387
[ 6 ] CVE-2016-8073
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8073
[ 7 ] CVE-2016-8740
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8740
[ 8 ] CVE-2016-8743
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8743
[ 9 ] HTTPoxy Website
      https://httpoxy.org/

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-36

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung