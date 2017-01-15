Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle (Aktualisierung)

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Hash: SHA512



- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3743-2 security@debian.org

https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond

January 15, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq

- -------------------------------------------------------------------------



Package : python-bottle

Debian Bug : 850176



The update for python-bottle issued as DSA-3743-1 would cause a crash

if a unicode string was used as a header. Updated packages are now

available to correct this issue.



For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in

version 0.12.7-1+deb8u2.



We recommend that you upgrade your python-bottle packages.



Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply

these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be

found at: https://www.debian.org/security/



Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----



iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlh7LdYACgkQEL6Jg/PV

nWTiPwf+NKMZM5+RSxq8WMvxwDQElp2H0N7+bt5AgpIBGp7VX+mrM+hDz6pBSKv/

8movz9zroGAt4qU87cJlAQnENwgf1JDqcenvfwVR5Fi2mZ0XCZPOt/1BqEgznSDc

ePCvruDt9oU00MU6jLSosmni7iPFWvf1QA9+gUmHi2pLvek9wBC2OP41sBbS2N45

n8DPy5AigAVjSH/VUcltGoKT8OsTXBcZ5Op1ki2Li25JBnP2FTqyzBxprvVp1hDb

MozVcVKhW8vNu9bOOuA9ZYfnqRf1xFBzmtBNF+bwiYruX/UlahuSZbPNj8uF5jXB

6v+vrj74igEW6Vy48tv8i+7+LjuEsg==

=nIAq

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----

