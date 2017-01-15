Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle (Aktualisierung)
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle (Aktualisierung)
ID: DSA-3743-2
Distribution: Debian
Plattformen: Debian jessie
Datum: So, 15. Januar 2017, 13:00
Referenzen: Keine Angabe
Update von: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle

Originalnachricht

 
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3743-2                   security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/                       Sebastien Delafond
January 15, 2017                      https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------

Package        : python-bottle
Debian Bug     : 850176

The update for python-bottle issued as DSA-3743-1 would cause a crash
if a unicode string was used as a header. Updated packages are now
available to correct this issue.

For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.12.7-1+deb8u2.

We recommend that you upgrade your python-bottle packages.

Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/

Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
