|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle (Aktualisierung)
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle (Aktualisierung)
|ID:
|DSA-3743-2
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|So, 15. Januar 2017, 13:00
|Referenzen:
|Keine Angabe
|Update von:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in python-bottle
|
Originalnachricht
|
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA512
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Debian Security Advisory DSA-3743-2 security@debian.org
https://www.debian.org/security/ Sebastien Delafond
January 15, 2017 https://www.debian.org/security/faq
- -------------------------------------------------------------------------
Package : python-bottle
Debian Bug : 850176
The update for python-bottle issued as DSA-3743-1 would cause a crash
if a unicode string was used as a header. Updated packages are now
available to correct this issue.
For the stable distribution (jessie), this problem has been fixed in
version 0.12.7-1+deb8u2.
We recommend that you upgrade your python-bottle packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
iQEzBAEBCgAdFiEEAqSkbVtrXP4xJMh3EL6Jg/PVnWQFAlh7LdYACgkQEL6Jg/PV
nWTiPwf+NKMZM5+RSxq8WMvxwDQElp2H0N7+bt5AgpIBGp7VX+mrM+hDz6pBSKv/
8movz9zroGAt4qU87cJlAQnENwgf1JDqcenvfwVR5Fi2mZ0XCZPOt/1BqEgznSDc
ePCvruDt9oU00MU6jLSosmni7iPFWvf1QA9+gUmHi2pLvek9wBC2OP41sBbS2N45
n8DPy5AigAVjSH/VUcltGoKT8OsTXBcZ5Op1ki2Li25JBnP2FTqyzBxprvVp1hDb
MozVcVKhW8vNu9bOOuA9ZYfnqRf1xFBzmtBNF+bwiYruX/UlahuSZbPNj8uF5jXB
6v+vrj74igEW6Vy48tv8i+7+LjuEsg==
=nIAq
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
|
|