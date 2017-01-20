Login
Login-Name Passwort

Noch kein Login?
Daten vergessen?

 
Newsletter
Werbung
Sicherheit: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Cross-Site Scripting in python-XStatic-jquery-ui
ID: RHSA-2017:0161-01
Distribution: Red Hat
Plattformen: Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 06:16
Referenzen: https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127
https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103

Originalnachricht

 
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----
Hash: SHA1

=====================================================================
                   Red Hat Security Advisory

Synopsis:          Low: python-XStatic-jquery-ui security update
Advisory ID:       RHSA-2017:0161-01
Product:           Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform
Advisory URL:      https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0161.html
Issue date:        2017-01-19
CVE Names:         CVE-2016-7103 
=====================================================================

1. Summary:

An update for python-XStatic-jquery-ui is now available for Red Hat
Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7.

Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact
of Low. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which
gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from
the CVE link(s) in the References section.

2. Relevant releases/architectures:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7 - noarch

3. Description:

jQuery UI is a set of user interface interactions, effects, widgets, and
themes built on top of the jQuery JavaScript library.

Security Fix(es):

* It was found that a parameter of the dialog box feature of jQuery UI was
vulnerable to cross site scripting. An attacker could use this flaw to
execute a malicious script via the dialog box when it was displayed to a
user. (CVE-2016-7103)

4. Solution:

For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes
described in this advisory, refer to:

https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258

5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):

1360286 - CVE-2016-7103 jquery-ui: cross-site scripting in dialog closeText

6. Package List:

Red Hat Enterprise Linux OpenStack Platform 7.0 (Kilo) for RHEL 7:

Source:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.src.rpm

noarch:
python-XStatic-jquery-ui-1.12.0.1-1.el7ost.noarch.rpm

These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security.  Our key and
details on how to verify the signature are available from
https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/

7. References:

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-7103
https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#low
https://nodesecurity.io/advisories/127

8. Contact:

The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact
details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/

Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v1

iD8DBQFYgVmHXlSAg2UNWIIRAqOYAJ9CAZh5RyphQZ1aLSPaLXC0EDwn8gCgmPXf
Oe38j2e0sr/a93CI+Xr7Lj0=
=sqRG
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----


-- 
Enterprise-watch-list mailing list
Enterprise-watch-list@redhat.com
https://www.redhat.com/mailman/listinfo/enterprise-watch-list
Pro-Linux
Happy New Year 2017
Neue Nachrichten

3
Mo­zil­las In­ter­ne­t-Vor­sor­ge­un­ter­su­chun­gen

0
Pul­seAu­dio 10.0 frei­ge­ge­ben

0
Greg Kroah-Hart­man be­stä­tigt Lang­zeit­un­ter­stüt­zung für Ker­nel 4.9

0
De­bi­an ak­tua­li­siert Man­page-Ser­ver

8
Smar­tGit 17 ver­öf­fent­licht

7
Flat­pak Por­tals für KDE

24
Mo­zil­la stellt neues Logo vor

8
Un­ter­stüt­zung für OpenSu­se 13.2 be­en­det

0
Mo­zil­la kürt Fi­na­lis­ten im »Equal Ra­ting In­no­va­ti­on«-Wett­be­werb

14
FSF gibt neue Prio­ri­täts­l­is­te für freie Soft­ware-Pro­jek­te her­aus
 
Werbung