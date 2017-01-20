Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJDK

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

=====================================================================

Red Hat Security Advisory



Synopsis: Critical: java-1.8.0-openjdk security update

Advisory ID: RHSA-2017:0180-01

Product: Red Hat Enterprise Linux

Advisory URL: https://rhn.redhat.com/errata/RHSA-2017-0180.html

Issue date: 2017-01-20

CVE Names: CVE-2016-5546 CVE-2016-5547 CVE-2016-5548

CVE-2016-5552 CVE-2017-3231 CVE-2017-3241

CVE-2017-3252 CVE-2017-3253 CVE-2017-3261

CVE-2017-3272 CVE-2017-3289

=====================================================================



1. Summary:



An update for java-1.8.0-openjdk is now available for Red Hat Enterprise

Linux 6 and Red Hat Enterprise Linux 7.



Red Hat Product Security has rated this update as having a security impact

of Critical. A Common Vulnerability Scoring System (CVSS) base score, which

gives a detailed severity rating, is available for each vulnerability from

the CVE link(s) in the References section.



2. Relevant releases/architectures:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6) - noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7) - aarch64, ppc64, ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7) - aarch64, noarch, ppc64,

ppc64le, s390x, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6) - i386, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7) - x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6) - i386, noarch, x86_64

Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7) - noarch, x86_64



3. Description:



The java-1.8.0-openjdk packages provide the OpenJDK 8 Java Runtime

Environment and the OpenJDK 8 Java Software Development Kit.



Security Fix(es):



* It was discovered that the RMI registry and DCG implementations in the

RMI component of OpenJDK performed deserialization of untrusted inputs. A

remote attacker could possibly use this flaw to execute arbitrary code with

the privileges of RMI registry or a Java RMI application. (CVE-2017-3241)



This issue was addressed by introducing whitelists of classes that can be

deserialized by RMI registry or DCG. These whitelists can be customized

using the newly introduced sun.rmi.registry.registryFilter and

sun.rmi.transport.dgcFilter security properties.



* Multiple flaws were discovered in the Libraries and Hotspot components in

OpenJDK. An untrusted Java application or applet could use these flaws to

completely bypass Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-3272, CVE-2017-3289)



* A covert timing channel flaw was found in the DSA implementation in the

Libraries component of OpenJDK. A remote attacker could possibly use this

flaw to extract certain information about the used key via a timing side

channel. (CVE-2016-5548)



* It was discovered that the Libraries component of OpenJDK accepted ECSDA

signatures using non-canonical DER encoding. This could cause a Java

application to accept signature in an incorrect format not accepted by

other cryptographic tools. (CVE-2016-5546)



* It was discovered that the 2D component of OpenJDK performed parsing of

iTXt and zTXt PNG image chunks even when configured to ignore metadata. An

attacker able to make a Java application parse a specially crafted PNG

image could cause the application to consume an excessive amount of memory.

(CVE-2017-3253)



* It was discovered that the Libraries component of OpenJDK did not

validate the length of the object identifier read from the DER input before

allocating memory to store the OID. An attacker able to make a Java

application decode a specially crafted DER input could cause the

application to consume an excessive amount of memory. (CVE-2016-5547)



* It was discovered that the JAAS component of OpenJDK did not use the

correct way to extract user DN from the result of the user search LDAP

query. A specially crafted user LDAP entry could cause the application to

use an incorrect DN. (CVE-2017-3252)



* It was discovered that the Networking component of OpenJDK failed to

properly parse user info from the URL. A remote attacker could cause a Java

application to incorrectly parse an attacker supplied URL and interpret it

differently from other applications processing the same URL.

(CVE-2016-5552)



* Multiple flaws were found in the Networking components in OpenJDK. An

untrusted Java application or applet could use these flaws to bypass

certain Java sandbox restrictions. (CVE-2017-3261, CVE-2017-3231)



* A flaw was found in the way the DES/3DES cipher was used as part of the

TLS/SSL protocol. A man-in-the-middle attacker could use this flaw to

recover some plaintext data by capturing large amounts of encrypted traffic

between TLS/SSL server and client if the communication used a DES/3DES

based ciphersuite. (CVE-2016-2183)



This update mitigates the CVE-2016-2183 issue by adding 3DES cipher suites

to the list of legacy algorithms (defined using the

jdk.tls.legacyAlgorithms security property) so they are only used if

connecting TLS/SSL client and server do not share any other non-legacy

cipher suite.



Note: If the web browser plug-in provided by the icedtea-web package was

installed, the issues exposed via Java applets could have been exploited

without user interaction if a user visited a malicious website.



4. Solution:



For details on how to apply this update, which includes the changes

described in this advisory, refer to:



https://access.redhat.com/articles/11258



All running instances of OpenJDK Java must be restarted for this update to

take effect.



5. Bugs fixed (https://bugzilla.redhat.com/):



1369383 - CVE-2016-2183 SSL/TLS: Birthday attack against 64-bit block ciphers

(SWEET32)

1413554 - CVE-2017-3272 OpenJDK: insufficient protected field access checks in

atomic field updaters (Libraries, 8165344)

1413562 - CVE-2017-3289 OpenJDK: insecure class construction (Hotspot, 8167104)

1413583 - CVE-2017-3253 OpenJDK: imageio PNGImageReader failed to honor

ignoreMetadata for iTXt and zTXt chunks (2D, 8166988)

1413653 - CVE-2017-3261 OpenJDK: integer overflow in SocketOutputStream

boundary check (Networking, 8164147)

1413717 - CVE-2017-3231 OpenJDK: URLClassLoader insufficient access control

checks (Networking, 8151934)

1413764 - CVE-2016-5547 OpenJDK: missing ObjectIdentifier length check

(Libraries, 8168705)

1413882 - CVE-2016-5552 OpenJDK: incorrect URL parsing in URLStreamHandler

(Networking, 8167223)

1413906 - CVE-2017-3252 OpenJDK: LdapLoginModule incorrect userDN extraction

(JAAS, 8161743)

1413911 - CVE-2016-5546 OpenJDK: incorrect ECDSA signature extraction from the

DER input (Libraries, 8168714)

1413920 - CVE-2016-5548 OpenJDK: DSA implementation timing attack (Libraries,

8168728)

1413955 - CVE-2017-3241 OpenJDK: untrusted input deserialization in RMI

registry and DCG (RMI, 8156802)



6. Package List:



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Desktop Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux HPC Node Optional (v. 6):



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 6):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.src.rpm



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 6):



i386:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.i686.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el6_8.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Client Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux ComputeNode Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.src.rpm



aarch64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



ppc64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Server Optional (v. 7):



aarch64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.aarch64.rpm



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm



ppc64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64.rpm



ppc64le:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.ppc64le.rpm



s390x:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.s390x.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation (v. 7):



Source:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.src.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



Red Hat Enterprise Linux Workstation Optional (v. 7):



noarch:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-javadoc-zip-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.noarch.rpm



x86_64:

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-accessibility-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-debuginfo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-demo-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-devel-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.i686.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-headless-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm

java-1.8.0-openjdk-src-debug-1.8.0.121-0.b13.el7_3.x86_64.rpm



These packages are GPG signed by Red Hat for security. Our key and

details on how to verify the signature are available from

https://access.redhat.com/security/team/key/



7. References:



https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5546

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5547

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5548

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-5552

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3231

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3241

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3252

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3253

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3261

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3272

https://access.redhat.com/security/cve/CVE-2017-3289

https://access.redhat.com/security/updates/classification/#critical



8. Contact:



The Red Hat security contact is <secalert@redhat.com>. More contact

details at https://access.redhat.com/security/team/contact/



Copyright 2017 Red Hat, Inc.

