Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in Linux

SUSE Security Update: Security update for Linux Kernel Live Patch 0 for SLE

12 SP2

Announcement ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0227-1

Rating: important

References: #1012852 #1013543 #1014271 #1019079

Cross-References: CVE-2016-10088 CVE-2016-8632 CVE-2016-9576

CVE-2016-9794

Affected Products:

SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12

An update that fixes four vulnerabilities is now available.



Description:



This update for the Linux Kernel 4.4.21-69 fixes several issues.



The following security bugs were fixed:

- CVE-2016-10088: The sg implementation in the Linux kernel did not

properly restrict write operations in situations where the KERNEL_DS

option is set, which allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary

kernel memory locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by

leveraging access to a /dev/sg device, related to block/bsg.c and

drivers/scsi/sg.c. NOTE: this vulnerability exists because of an

incomplete fix for CVE-2016-9576 (bsc#1019079).

- CVE-2016-9794: Race condition in the snd_pcm_period_elapsed function in

sound/core/pcm_lib.c in the ALSA subsystem in the Linux kernel allowed

local users to cause a denial of service (use-after-free) or possibly

have unspecified other impact via a crafted SNDRV_PCM_TRIGGER_START

command (bsc#1013543).

- CVE-2016-8632: The tipc_msg_build function in net/tipc/msg.c in the

Linux kernel did not validate the relationship between the minimum

fragment length and the maximum packet size, which allowed local users

to gain privileges or cause a denial of service (heap-based buffer

overflow) by leveraging the CAP_NET_ADMIN capability (bsc#1012852).

- CVE-2016-9576: The blk_rq_map_user_iov function in block/blk-map.c in

the Linux kernel did not properly restrict the type of iterator, which

allowed local users to read or write to arbitrary kernel memory

locations or cause a denial of service (use-after-free) by leveraging

access to a /dev/sg device (bsc#1014271). before 4.8.14





Patch Instructions:



To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.

Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12:



zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-Live-Patching-12-2017-108=1



To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".





Package List:



- SUSE Linux Enterprise Live Patching 12 (x86_64):



kgraft-patch-4_4_21-69-default-3-8.2





