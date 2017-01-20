Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good

Affected Products: SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 ______________________________________________________________________________
An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.
Description:
gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good was updated to fix five security issues.
These security issues were fixed:
- CVE-2016-9635: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds write (bsc#1012103). - CVE-2016-9634: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds write (bsc#1012102). - CVE-2016-9810: Invalid files can be used to extraneous unreferences, leading to invalid memory access and DoS (bsc#1013663). - CVE-2016-9807: Prevent the reading of invalid memory in flx_decode_chunks, leading to DoS (bsc#1013655). - CVE-2016-9808: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing invalid memory accesses (bsc#1013653).
To install this update libbz2-1 needs to be installed if it isn't already present on the system.
Patch Instructions:
To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update. Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-118=1
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:
zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-118=1
To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".
Package List:
- SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):