Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good
ID: SUSE-SU-2017:0237-1
Distribution: SUSE
Plattformen: SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1, SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 19:01
Originalnachricht

 
   SUSE Security Update: Security update for gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good
______________________________________________________________________________

Announcement ID:    SUSE-SU-2017:0237-1
Rating:             important
References:         #1012102 #1012103 #1012104 #1013653 #1013655 
                    #1013663 
Cross-References:   CVE-2016-9634 CVE-2016-9635 CVE-2016-9636
                    CVE-2016-9807 CVE-2016-9808 CVE-2016-9810
                   
Affected Products:
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1
                    SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1
______________________________________________________________________________

   An update that fixes 6 vulnerabilities is now available.

Description:


   gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good was updated to fix five security issues.

   These security issues were fixed:

   - CVE-2016-9635: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds
     write (bsc#1012103).
   - CVE-2016-9634: Invalid FLIC files could have caused and an out-of-bounds
     write (bsc#1012102).
   - CVE-2016-9810: Invalid files can be used to extraneous unreferences,
     leading to invalid memory access and DoS (bsc#1013663).
   - CVE-2016-9807: Prevent the reading of invalid memory in
     flx_decode_chunks, leading to DoS (bsc#1013655).
   - CVE-2016-9808: Prevent maliciously crafted flic files from causing
     invalid memory accesses (bsc#1013653).

   To install this update libbz2-1 needs to be installed if it isn't
 already
   present on the system.


Patch Instructions:

   To install this SUSE Security Update use YaST online_update.
   Alternatively you can run the command listed for your product:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-WE-12-SP1-2017-118=1

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1:

      zypper in -t patch SUSE-SLE-DESKTOP-12-SP1-2017-118=1

   To bring your system up-to-date, use "zypper patch".


Package List:

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-0.10.31-13.3.3
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-13.3.3
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debugsource-0.10.31-13.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Workstation Extension 12-SP1 (noarch):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-lang-0.10.31-13.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (x86_64):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-0.10.31-13.3.3
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debuginfo-0.10.31-13.3.3
      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-debugsource-0.10.31-13.3.3

   - SUSE Linux Enterprise Desktop 12-SP1 (noarch):

      gstreamer-0_10-plugins-good-lang-0.10.31-13.3.3


References:

   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9634.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9635.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9636.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9807.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9808.html
   https://www.suse.com/security/cve/CVE-2016-9810.html
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012102
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012103
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1012104
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013653
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013655
   https://bugzilla.suse.com/1013663

