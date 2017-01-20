Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squid

Name : squid

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 4.0.17

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.squid-cache.org

Summary : The Squid proxy caching server

Description :

Squid is a high-performance proxy caching server for Web clients,

supporting FTP, gopher, and HTTP data objects. Unlike traditional

caching software, Squid handles all requests in a single,

non-blocking, I/O-driven process. Squid keeps meta data and especially

hot objects cached in RAM, caches DNS lookups, supports non-blocking

DNS lookups, and implements negative caching of failed requests.



Squid consists of a main server program squid, a Domain Name System

lookup program (dnsserver), a program for retrieving FTP data

(ftpget), and some management and client tools.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2016-10002, CVE-2016-10003 ---- Version update and

bugfix

of #1392476

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1405943 - CVE-2016-10003 squid: Information disclosure in

Collapsed forwarding

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405943

[ 2 ] Bug #1405941 - CVE-2016-10002 squid: Information disclosure in HTTP

request processing

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405941

