Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squid
ID: FEDORA-2016-c614315d29
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:19
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10003
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : squid
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 4.0.17
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.squid-cache.org
Summary     : The Squid proxy caching server
Description :
Squid is a high-performance proxy caching server for Web clients,
supporting FTP, gopher, and HTTP data objects. Unlike traditional
caching software, Squid handles all requests in a single,
non-blocking, I/O-driven process. Squid keeps meta data and especially
hot objects cached in RAM, caches DNS lookups, supports non-blocking
DNS lookups, and implements negative caching of failed requests.

Squid consists of a main server program squid, a Domain Name System
lookup program (dnsserver), a program for retrieving FTP data
(ftpget), and some management and client tools.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2016-10002, CVE-2016-10003  ----  Version update and
 bugfix
of #1392476
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1405943 - CVE-2016-10003 squid: Information disclosure in
 Collapsed forwarding
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405943
  [ 2 ] Bug #1405941 - CVE-2016-10002 squid: Information disclosure in HTTP
 request processing
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405941
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade squid' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
