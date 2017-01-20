|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in Squid
|Zwei Probleme in Squid
|FEDORA-2016-c614315d29
|Fedora
|Fedora 25
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:19
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10003
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-10002
Name : squid
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 4.0.17
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.squid-cache.org
Summary : The Squid proxy caching server
Description :
Squid is a high-performance proxy caching server for Web clients,
supporting FTP, gopher, and HTTP data objects. Unlike traditional
caching software, Squid handles all requests in a single,
non-blocking, I/O-driven process. Squid keeps meta data and especially
hot objects cached in RAM, caches DNS lookups, supports non-blocking
DNS lookups, and implements negative caching of failed requests.
Squid consists of a main server program squid, a Domain Name System
lookup program (dnsserver), a program for retrieving FTP data
(ftpget), and some management and client tools.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2016-10002, CVE-2016-10003 ---- Version update and
bugfix
of #1392476
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1405943 - CVE-2016-10003 squid: Information disclosure in
Collapsed forwarding
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405943
[ 2 ] Bug #1405941 - CVE-2016-10002 squid: Information disclosure in HTTP
request processing
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1405941
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade squid' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
|