Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU ed
|Name:
|Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU ed
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-f87674ad41
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:21
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-5357
Originalnachricht
Name : ed
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.14.1
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/ed/
Summary : The GNU line editor
Description :
Ed is a line-oriented text editor, used to create, display, and modify
text files (both interactively and via shell scripts). For most
purposes, ed has been replaced in normal usage by full-screen editors
(emacs and vi, for example).
Ed was the original UNIX editor, and may be used by some programs. In
general, however, you probably don't need to install it and you probably
won't use it.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-5357
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1413901 - CVE-2017-5357 ed: Invalid free in regex.c
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413901
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade ed' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
