Sicherheit: Ausführen beliebiger Kommandos in GNU ed

Name : ed

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.14.1

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.gnu.org/software/ed/

Summary : The GNU line editor

Ed is a line-oriented text editor, used to create, display, and modify

text files (both interactively and via shell scripts). For most

purposes, ed has been replaced in normal usage by full-screen editors

(emacs and vi, for example).



Ed was the original UNIX editor, and may be used by some programs. In

general, however, you probably don't need to install it and you probably

won't use it.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-5357

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1413901 - CVE-2017-5357 ed: Invalid free in regex.c

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413901

