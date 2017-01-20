Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

Name : qemu Product : Fedora 25 Version : 2.7.1 Release : 2.fc25 URL : http://www.qemu.org/ Summary : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator Description : QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:
* Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or to debug system code. * User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled for one CPU on another CPU.
As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.