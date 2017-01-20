Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU

Name : qemu

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.7.1

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.qemu.org/

Summary : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator

Description :

QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good

emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:



* Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for

example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be

used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or

to debug system code.

* User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled

for one CPU on another CPU.



As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.



Update Information:



* CVE-2016-6836: vmxnet: Information leakage in vmxnet3_complete_packet (bz

#1366370) * CVE-2016-7909: pcnet: Infinite loop in pcnet_rdra_addr (bz

#1381196)

* CVE-2016-7994: virtio-gpu: memory leak in resource_create_2d (bz #1382667) *

CVE-2016-8577: 9pfs: host memory leakage in v9fs_read (bz #1383286) *

CVE-2016-8578: 9pfs: potential NULL dereferencein 9pfs routines (bz #1383292) *

CVE-2016-8668: OOB buffer access in rocker switch emulation (bz #1384898) *

CVE-2016-8669: divide by zero error in serial_update_parameters (bz #1384911) *

CVE-2016-8909: intel-hda: infinite loop in dma buffer stream (bz #1388053) *

Infinite loop vulnerability in a9_gtimer_update (bz #1388300) * CVE-2016-9101:

eepro100: memory leakage at device unplug (bz #1389539) * CVE-2016-9103: 9pfs:

information leakage via xattr (bz #1389643) * CVE-2016-9102: 9pfs: memory

leakage when creating extended attribute (bz #1389551) * CVE-2016-9104: 9pfs:

integer overflow leading to OOB access (bz #1389687) * CVE-2016-9105: 9pfs:

memory leakage in v9fs_link (bz #1389704) * CVE-2016-9106: 9pfs: memory leakage

in v9fs_write (bz #1389713) * CVE-2016-9381: xen: incautious about shared ring

processing (bz #1397385) * CVE-2016-9921: Divide by zero vulnerability in

cirrus_do_copy (bz #1399054) * CVE-2016-9776: infinite loop while receiving

data

in mcf_fec_receive (bz #1400830) * CVE-2016-9845: information leakage in

virgl_cmd_get_capset_info (bz #1402247) * CVE-2016-9846: virtio-gpu: memory

leakage while updating cursor data (bz #1402258) * CVE-2016-9907: usbredir:

memory leakage when destroying redirector (bz #1402266) * CVE-2016-9911: usb:

ehci: memory leakage in ehci_init_transfer (bz #1402273) * CVE-2016-9913: 9pfs:

memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks (bz #1402277) * CVE-2016-10028:

virtio-gpu-3d: OOB access while reading virgl capabilities (bz #1406368) *

CVE-2016-9908: virtio-gpu: information leakage in virgl_cmd_get_capset (bz

#1402263) * CVE-2016-9912: virtio-gpu: memory leakage when destroying gpu

resource (bz #1402285)

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade qemu' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

