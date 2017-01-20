Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in QEMU
ID: FEDORA-2017-b953d4d3a4
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:22
Name        : qemu
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.7.1
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://www.qemu.org/
Summary     : QEMU is a FAST! processor emulator
Description :
QEMU is a generic and open source processor emulator which achieves a good
emulation speed by using dynamic translation. QEMU has two operating modes:

 * Full system emulation. In this mode, QEMU emulates a full system (for
   example a PC), including a processor and various peripherials. It can be
   used to launch different Operating Systems without rebooting the PC or
   to debug system code.
 * User mode emulation. In this mode, QEMU can launch Linux processes compiled
   for one CPU on another CPU.

As QEMU requires no host kernel patches to run, it is safe and easy to use.

* CVE-2016-6836: vmxnet: Information leakage in vmxnet3_complete_packet (bz
#1366370) * CVE-2016-7909: pcnet: Infinite loop in pcnet_rdra_addr (bz
 #1381196)
* CVE-2016-7994: virtio-gpu: memory leak in resource_create_2d (bz #1382667) *
CVE-2016-8577: 9pfs: host memory leakage in v9fs_read (bz #1383286) *
CVE-2016-8578: 9pfs: potential NULL dereferencein 9pfs routines (bz #1383292) *
CVE-2016-8668: OOB buffer access in rocker switch emulation (bz #1384898) *
CVE-2016-8669: divide by zero error in serial_update_parameters (bz #1384911) *
CVE-2016-8909: intel-hda: infinite loop in dma buffer stream (bz #1388053) *
Infinite loop vulnerability in a9_gtimer_update (bz #1388300) * CVE-2016-9101:
eepro100: memory leakage at device unplug (bz #1389539) * CVE-2016-9103: 9pfs:
information leakage via xattr (bz #1389643) * CVE-2016-9102: 9pfs: memory
leakage when creating extended attribute (bz #1389551) * CVE-2016-9104: 9pfs:
integer overflow leading to OOB access (bz #1389687) * CVE-2016-9105: 9pfs:
memory leakage in v9fs_link (bz #1389704) * CVE-2016-9106: 9pfs: memory leakage
in v9fs_write (bz #1389713) * CVE-2016-9381: xen: incautious about shared ring
processing (bz #1397385) * CVE-2016-9921: Divide by zero vulnerability in
cirrus_do_copy (bz #1399054) * CVE-2016-9776: infinite loop while receiving
 data
in mcf_fec_receive (bz #1400830) * CVE-2016-9845: information leakage in
virgl_cmd_get_capset_info (bz #1402247) * CVE-2016-9846: virtio-gpu: memory
leakage while updating cursor data (bz #1402258) * CVE-2016-9907: usbredir:
memory leakage when destroying redirector (bz #1402266) * CVE-2016-9911: usb:
ehci: memory leakage in ehci_init_transfer (bz #1402273) * CVE-2016-9913: 9pfs:
memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks (bz #1402277) * CVE-2016-10028:
virtio-gpu-3d: OOB access while reading virgl capabilities (bz #1406368) *
CVE-2016-9908: virtio-gpu: information leakage in virgl_cmd_get_capset (bz
#1402263) * CVE-2016-9912: virtio-gpu: memory leakage when destroying gpu
resource (bz #1402285)
  [ 1 ] Bug #1366369 - CVE-2016-6836 Qemu: net: vmxnet: Information leakage in
 vmxnet3_complete_packet
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1366369
  [ 2 ] Bug #1329538 - CVE-2016-7909 Qemu: net: pcnet: infinite loop in
 pcnet_rdra_addr()
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1329538
  [ 3 ] Bug #1382666 - CVE-2016-7994 Qemu: virtio-gpu: memory leak in
 virtio_gpu_resource_create_2d
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1382666
  [ 4 ] Bug #1383285 - CVE-2016-8577 Qemu: 9pfs: host memory leakage in
 v9fs_read
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383285
  [ 5 ] Bug #1383291 - CVE-2016-8578 Qemu: 9pfs: potential NULL dereferencein
 9pfs routines
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1383291
  [ 6 ] Bug #1384896 - CVE-2016-8668 Qemu: net: OOB buffer access in rocker
 switch emulation
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384896
  [ 7 ] Bug #1384909 - CVE-2016-8669 Qemu: char: divide by zero error in
 serial_update_parameters
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1384909
  [ 8 ] Bug #1388052 - CVE-2016-8909 Qemu: audio: intel-hda: infinite loop in
 processing dma buffer stream
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1388052
  [ 9 ] Bug #1389538 - CVE-2016-9101 Qemu: net: eepro100 memory leakage at
 device unplug
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389538
  [ 10 ] Bug #1389642 - CVE-2016-9103 Qemu: 9pfs: information leakage via xattr
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389642
  [ 11 ] Bug #1389550 - CVE-2016-9102 Qemu: 9pfs: memory leakage when creating
 extended attribute
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389550
  [ 12 ] Bug #1389686 - CVE-2016-9104 Qemu: 9pfs: integer overflow leading to
 OOB access
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389686
  [ 13 ] Bug #1389702 - CVE-2016-9105 Qemu: 9pfs: memory leakage in v9fs_link
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389702
  [ 14 ] Bug #1389712 - CVE-2016-9106 Qemu: 9pfs: memory leakage in v9fs_write
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1389712
  [ 15 ] Bug #1392938 - CVE-2016-9381 xsa197 xen: qemu incautious about shared
 ring processing (XSA-197)
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1392938
  [ 16 ] Bug #1334398 - CVE-2016-9921 CVE-2016-9922 Qemu: display: cirrus_vga:
 a divide by zero in cirrus_do_copy
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1334398
  [ 17 ] Bug #1400829 - CVE-2016-9776 Qemu: net: mcf_fec: infinite loop while
 receiving data in mcf_fec_receive
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1400829
  [ 18 ] Bug #1402245 - CVE-2016-9845 Qemu: display: virtio-gpu-3d: information
 leakage in virgl_cmd_get_capset_info
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402245
  [ 19 ] Bug #1402255 - CVE-2016-9846 Qemu: display: virtio-gpu: memory leakage
 while updating cursor data
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402255
  [ 20 ] Bug #1402265 - CVE-2016-9907 Qemu: usb: redirector: memory leakage
 when destroying redirector
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402265
  [ 21 ] Bug #1402272 - CVE-2016-9911 Qemu: usb: ehci: memory leakage in
 ehci_init_transfer
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402272
  [ 22 ] Bug #1402276 - CVE-2016-9913 CVE-2016-9914 CVE-2016-9915 CVE-2016-9916
 Qemu: 9pfs: memory leakage via proxy/handle callbacks
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402276
  [ 23 ] Bug #1406367 - CVE-2016-10028 Qemu: display: virtio-gpu-3d: OOB access
 while reading virgl capabilities
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1406367
  [ 24 ] Bug #1402262 - CVE-2016-9908 Qemu: display: virtio-gpu: information
 leakage in virgl_cmd_get_capset
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402262
  [ 25 ] Bug #1402284 - CVE-2016-9912 Qemu: display: virtio-gpu: memory leakage
 when destroying gpu resource
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1402284
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade qemu' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
