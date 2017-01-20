Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OPUS

Name : opus

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 1.1.3

Release : 2.fc25

URL : http://www.opus-codec.org/

Summary : An audio codec for use in low-delay speech and audio

communication

Description :

The Opus codec is designed for interactive speech and audio transmission over

the Internet. It is designed by the IETF Codec Working Group and incorporates

technology from Skype's SILK codec and Xiph.Org's CELT codec.



Update Information:



Security fix for CVE-2017-0381

References:



[ 1 ] Bug #1413604 - CVE-2017-0381 opus: Memory corruption during media file

and data processing

https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413604

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade opus' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

