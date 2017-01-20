Login
Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OPUS
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Denial of Service in OPUS
ID: FEDORA-2017-0d9bdbd9dd
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:24
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0381

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : opus
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 1.1.3
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://www.opus-codec.org/
Summary     : An audio codec for use in low-delay speech and audio
 communication
Description :
The Opus codec is designed for interactive speech and audio transmission over
the Internet. It is designed by the IETF Codec Working Group and incorporates
technology from Skype's SILK codec and Xiph.Org's CELT codec.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Security fix for CVE-2017-0381
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1413604 - CVE-2017-0381 opus: Memory corruption during media file
 and data processing
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413604
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade opus' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
