Sicherheit: Denial of Service in OPUS
|Name:
|Denial of Service in OPUS
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-0d9bdbd9dd
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:24
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0381
Originalnachricht
Name : opus
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 1.1.3
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.opus-codec.org/
Summary : An audio codec for use in low-delay speech and audio
communication
Description :
The Opus codec is designed for interactive speech and audio transmission over
the Internet. It is designed by the IETF Codec Working Group and incorporates
technology from Skype's SILK codec and Xiph.Org's CELT codec.
Update Information:
Security fix for CVE-2017-0381
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1413604 - CVE-2017-0381 opus: Memory corruption during media file
and data processing
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1413604
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade opus' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
