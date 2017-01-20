Login
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4
ID: FEDORA-2017-b015aa1d33
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:25
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7639
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7641
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7632
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7589
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7656
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7599
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7652
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7635
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7592
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7654
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7645
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7623
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7586

Name        : webkitgtk4
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 2.14.3
Release     : 1.fc25
URL         : http://www.webkitgtk.org/
Summary     : GTK+ Web content engine library
Description :
WebKitGTK+ is the port of the portable web rendering engine WebKit to the
GTK+ platform.

This package contains WebKitGTK+ for GTK+ 3.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

This update addresses the following vulnerabilities:  *
[CVE-2016-7656](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7656),
[CVE-2016-7635](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7635),
[CVE-2016-7654](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7654),
[CVE-2016-7639](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7639),
[CVE-2016-7645](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7645),
[CVE-2016-7652](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7652),
[CVE-2016-7641](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7641),
[CVE-2016-7632](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7632),
[CVE-2016-7599](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7599),
[CVE-2016-7592](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7592),
[CVE-2016-7589](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7589),
[CVE-2016-7623](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7623),
[CVE-2016-7586](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7586)
Additional fixes:  * Create GLX OpenGL contexts using version 3.2 (core
 profile)
when available to reduce the memory consumption on Mesa based drivers. *
 Improve
memory pressure handler to reduce the CPU usage on memory pressure situations.
 *
Fix a regression in WebKitWebView title notify signal emission that caused the
signal to be emitted multiple times. * Fix high CPU usage in the web process
loading hyphenation dictionaries. More user agent string improvements to
 improve
compatibility with several websites. * Fix web process crash when closing the
web view in X11. * Fix the build with OpenGL ES2 enabled. * Fix several crashes
and rendering issues.  Translation updates:  * German.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade webkitgtk4' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
