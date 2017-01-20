|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-b015aa1d33
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:25
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : webkitgtk4
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 2.14.3
Release : 1.fc25
URL : http://www.webkitgtk.org/
Summary : GTK+ Web content engine library
Description :
WebKitGTK+ is the port of the portable web rendering engine WebKit to the
GTK+ platform.
This package contains WebKitGTK+ for GTK+ 3.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
This update addresses the following vulnerabilities: *
[CVE-2016-7656](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7656),
[CVE-2016-7635](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7635),
[CVE-2016-7654](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7654),
[CVE-2016-7639](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7639),
[CVE-2016-7645](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7645),
[CVE-2016-7652](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7652),
[CVE-2016-7641](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7641),
[CVE-2016-7632](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7632),
[CVE-2016-7599](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7599),
[CVE-2016-7592](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7592),
[CVE-2016-7589](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7589),
[CVE-2016-7623](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7623),
[CVE-2016-7586](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7586)
Additional fixes: * Create GLX OpenGL contexts using version 3.2 (core
profile)
when available to reduce the memory consumption on Mesa based drivers. *
Improve
memory pressure handler to reduce the CPU usage on memory pressure situations.
*
Fix a regression in WebKitWebView title notify signal emission that caused the
signal to be emitted multiple times. * Fix high CPU usage in the web process
loading hyphenation dictionaries. More user agent string improvements to
improve
compatibility with several websites. * Fix web process crash when closing the
web view in X11. * Fix the build with OpenGL ES2 enabled. * Fix several crashes
and rendering issues. Translation updates: * German.
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade webkitgtk4' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|