Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in webkitgtk4

Name : webkitgtk4

Product : Fedora 25

Version : 2.14.3

Release : 1.fc25

URL : http://www.webkitgtk.org/

Summary : GTK+ Web content engine library

Description :

WebKitGTK+ is the port of the portable web rendering engine WebKit to the

GTK+ platform.



This package contains WebKitGTK+ for GTK+ 3.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

Update Information:



This update addresses the following vulnerabilities: *

[CVE-2016-7656](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7656),

[CVE-2016-7635](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7635),

[CVE-2016-7654](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7654),

[CVE-2016-7639](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7639),

[CVE-2016-7645](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7645),

[CVE-2016-7652](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7652),

[CVE-2016-7641](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7641),

[CVE-2016-7632](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7632),

[CVE-2016-7599](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7599),

[CVE-2016-7592](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7592),

[CVE-2016-7589](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7589),

[CVE-2016-7623](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7623),

[CVE-2016-7586](https://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-7586)

Additional fixes: * Create GLX OpenGL contexts using version 3.2 (core

profile)

when available to reduce the memory consumption on Mesa based drivers. *

Improve

memory pressure handler to reduce the CPU usage on memory pressure situations.

*

Fix a regression in WebKitWebView title notify signal emission that caused the

signal to be emitted multiple times. * Fix high CPU usage in the web process

loading hyphenation dictionaries. More user agent string improvements to

improve

compatibility with several websites. * Fix web process crash when closing the

web view in X11. * Fix the build with OpenGL ES2 enabled. * Fix several crashes

and rendering issues. Translation updates: * German.

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-



This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use

su -c 'dnf upgrade webkitgtk4' at the command line.

For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at

http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label



All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the

GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at

https://fedoraproject.org/keys

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------

-

_______________________________________________

package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org

To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org

