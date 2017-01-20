|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in libnl3
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in libnl3
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-090a9c11db
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 25
|Datum:
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:26
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0386
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : libnl3
Product : Fedora 25
Version : 3.2.29
Release : 2.fc25
URL : http://www.infradead.org/~tgr/libnl/
Summary : Convenience library for kernel netlink sockets
Description :
This package contains a convenience library to simplify
using the Linux kernel's netlink sockets interface for
network manipulation
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:
Update with patches from upstream - check valid input arguments for
nla_reserve() (rh #1414305, CVE-2017-0386) - fix crash during SRIOV parsing
- lazyly read psched settings - use O_CLOEXEC when creating file descriptors
with fopen()
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1414304 - CVE-2017-0386 libnl: Privilege escalation due to
insufficient data checks in nla_reserve and nla_put
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414304
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libnl3' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
|
|