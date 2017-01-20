Login
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in libnl3
ID: FEDORA-2017-090a9c11db
Distribution: Fedora
Plattformen: Fedora 25
Datum: Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:26
Referenzen: http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2017-0386

Originalnachricht

 
Name        : libnl3
Product     : Fedora 25
Version     : 3.2.29
Release     : 2.fc25
URL         : http://www.infradead.org/~tgr/libnl/
Summary     : Convenience library for kernel netlink sockets
Description :
This package contains a convenience library to simplify
using the Linux kernel's netlink sockets interface for
network manipulation

-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
Update Information:

Update with patches from upstream    - check valid input arguments for
nla_reserve() (rh #1414305, CVE-2017-0386)   - fix crash during SRIOV parsing
- lazyly read psched settings   - use O_CLOEXEC when creating file descriptors
with fopen()
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
References:

  [ 1 ] Bug #1414304 - CVE-2017-0386 libnl: Privilege escalation due to
 insufficient data checks in nla_reserve and nla_put
        https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1414304
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-

This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade libnl3' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label

All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-
_______________________________________________
package-announce mailing list -- package-announce@lists.fedoraproject.org
To unsubscribe send an email to package-announce-leave@lists.fedoraproject.org
