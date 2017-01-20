|
Sicherheit: Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in docker-latest
|Name:
|Ausführen von Code mit höheren Privilegien in docker-latest
|ID:
|FEDORA-2017-c2c2d1be16
|Distribution:
|Fedora
|Plattformen:
|Fedora 24
|Datum:
|Fr, 20. Januar 2017, 20:28
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9962
|
Originalnachricht
|
Name : docker-latest
Product : Fedora 24
Version : 1.12.6
Release : 1.git51ef5a8.fc24
URL : https://github.com/projectatomic/docker
Summary : Automates deployment of containerized applications
Description :
Docker is an open-source engine that automates the deployment of any
application as a lightweight, portable, self-sufficient container that will
run virtually anywhere.
Docker containers can encapsulate any payload, and will run consistently on
and between virtually any server. The same container that a developer builds
and tests on a laptop will run at scale, in production*, on VMs, bare-metal
servers, OpenStack clusters, public instances, or combinations of the above.
Update Information:
Fix CVE-2016-9962 - Insecure opening of file-descriptor allows privilege
escalation ---- built docker @projectatomic/docker-1.12 commit 6009905 ----
built docker @projectatomic/docker-1.12 commit 97974ae ---- built docker
@projectatomic/docker-1.12 commit 7b5044b
References:
[ 1 ] Bug #1412189 - CVE-2016-9962 docker: Insecure opening of
file-descriptor allows privilege escalation [fedora-all]
https://bugzilla.redhat.com/show_bug.cgi?id=1412189
This update can be installed with the "dnf" update program. Use
su -c 'dnf upgrade docker-latest' at the command line.
For more information, refer to the dnf documentation available at
http://dnf.readthedocs.io/en/latest/command_ref.html#upgrade-command-label
All packages are signed with the Fedora Project GPG key. More details on the
GPG keys used by the Fedora Project can be found at
https://fedoraproject.org/keys
