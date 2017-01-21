Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG

-----BEGIN PGP SIGNED MESSAGE-----

Debian Security Advisory DSA-3768-1

https://www.debian.org/security/ Moritz Muehlenhoff

January 20, 2017

Package : openjpeg2

CVE ID : CVE-2016-5159 CVE-2016-8332 CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573



Multiple vulnerabilities in OpenJPEG, a JPEG 2000 image compression /

decompression library, may result in denial of service or the execution

of arbitrary code if a malformed JPEG 2000 file is processed.



For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in

version 2.1.0-2+deb8u2.



For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems will be fixed soon.



We recommend that you upgrade your openjpeg2 packages.



