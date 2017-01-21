|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
|Name:
|Mehrere Probleme in OpenJPEG
|ID:
|DSA-3768-1
|Distribution:
|Debian
|Plattformen:
|Debian jessie
|Datum:
|Sa, 21. Januar 2017, 00:02
|Referenzen:
|http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-5159
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-8332
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9572
http://cve.mitre.org/cgi-bin/cvename.cgi?name=CVE-2016-9573
|
Originalnachricht
|
Package : openjpeg2
CVE ID : CVE-2016-5159 CVE-2016-8332 CVE-2016-9572 CVE-2016-9573
Multiple vulnerabilities in OpenJPEG, a JPEG 2000 image compression /
decompression library, may result in denial of service or the execution
of arbitrary code if a malformed JPEG 2000 file is processed.
For the stable distribution (jessie), these problems have been fixed in
version 2.1.0-2+deb8u2.
For the unstable distribution (sid), these problems will be fixed soon.
We recommend that you upgrade your openjpeg2 packages.
Further information about Debian Security Advisories, how to apply
these updates to your system and frequently asked questions can be
found at: https://www.debian.org/security/
Mailing list: debian-security-announce@lists.debian.org
|
|