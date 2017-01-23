Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libupnp
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in libupnp
ID: 201701-52
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 07:55
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6255
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8863

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-52
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: libupnp: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 23, 2017
     Bugs: #589136, #598202
       ID: 201701-52

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libupnp, the worst of which
could lead to the execution of arbitrary code.

Background
==========

libupnp is a portable, open source, UPnP development kit.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  net-libs/libupnp             < 1.6.21                  >= 1.6.21

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libupnp. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

A remote attack could arbitrarily write files to a users file system,
cause a Denial of Service condition, or execute arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All libupnp users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/libupnp-1.6.21"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6255
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6255
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-8863
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8863

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-52

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


Werbung