Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libupnp
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in libupnp
|ID:
|201701-52
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 07:55
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6255
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8863
|
Originalnachricht
|
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <4374a080-a028-6c34-e7a3-e0c9450cf517@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-52 ] libupnp: Multiple vulnerabilities
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-52
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: libupnp: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 23, 2017
Bugs: #589136, #598202
ID: 201701-52
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libupnp, the worst of which
could lead to the execution of arbitrary code.
Background
libupnp is a portable, open source, UPnP development kit.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 net-libs/libupnp < 1.6.21 >= 1.6.21
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libupnp. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
A remote attack could arbitrarily write files to a users file system,
cause a Denial of Service condition, or execute arbitrary code.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All libupnp users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/libupnp-1.6.21"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6255
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6255
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-8863
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8863
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-52
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
