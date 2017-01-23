Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in libupnp

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-52 ] libupnp: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-52

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: libupnp: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 23, 2017

Bugs: #589136, #598202

ID: 201701-52



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in libupnp, the worst of which

could lead to the execution of arbitrary code.



Background

libupnp is a portable, open source, UPnP development kit.



Affected packages

1 net-libs/libupnp < 1.6.21 >= 1.6.21



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in libupnp. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

A remote attack could arbitrarily write files to a users file system,

cause a Denial of Service condition, or execute arbitrary code.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All libupnp users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=net-libs/libupnp-1.6.21"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-6255

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-6255

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-8863

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-8863



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-52



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





