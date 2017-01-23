Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Lua
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Pufferüberlauf in Lua
ID: 201701-53
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:20
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-5461

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-53
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: Lua: Buffer overflow
     Date: January 23, 2017
     Bugs: #520480
       ID: 201701-53

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in Lua might allow context-dependent attackers to
execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting
language. It supports procedural programming, object-oriented
programming, functional programming, data-driven programming, and data
description.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-lang/lua                < 5.1.5-r4               >= 5.1.5-r4

Description
===========

A buffer overflow was discovered in the vararg functions in ldo.c in
Lua.

Impact
======

Context-dependent could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute
arbitrary code.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All Lua users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/lua-5.1.5-r4"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-5461
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-5461

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-53

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


--qUFbU4Ifq01JdWuPunVKTEnFbgoXlMPtH--

