Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Lua

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

--49IIHLr1Hko6UvMTtaR4nLjHQKCItS1RH

Content-Type: multipart/mixed;

boundary="qUFbU4Ifq01JdWuPunVKTEnFbgoXlMPtH"

From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Message-ID: <a83db7d4-af2b-b474-bdc4-10468934b311@gentoo.org>

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-53 ] Lua: Buffer overflow



--qUFbU4Ifq01JdWuPunVKTEnFbgoXlMPtH

Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-

Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-53

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: Lua: Buffer overflow

Date: January 23, 2017

Bugs: #520480

ID: 201701-53



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in Lua might allow context-dependent attackers to

execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting

language. It supports procedural programming, object-oriented

programming, functional programming, data-driven programming, and data

description.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-lang/lua < 5.1.5-r4 >= 5.1.5-r4



Description

===========



A buffer overflow was discovered in the vararg functions in ldo.c in

Lua.



Impact

======



Context-dependent could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute

arbitrary code.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All Lua users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/lua-5.1.5-r4"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-5461

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-5461



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-53



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





--qUFbU4Ifq01JdWuPunVKTEnFbgoXlMPtH--



--49IIHLr1Hko6UvMTtaR4nLjHQKCItS1RH

Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"

Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature

Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"



-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----

Version: GnuPG v2



iQJ8BAEBCgBmBQJYhXldXxSAAAAAAC4AKGlzc3Vlci1mcHJAbm90YXRpb25zLm9w

ZW5wZ3AuZmlmdGhob3JzZW1hbi5uZXQ1OTcyRDI4NDhFOEE0NDYwRTdERTY4QUM5

RjI4QkQ4QkQxRTM5NUZGAAoJEJ8ovYvR45X/daQQAI0zhzQQ3c5QhAhFvqIgsv8q

XzR9uHZMCc+bjUbTeDKtVDc/lzP8poFMYSjW5BSgHG6iwUBRyUMBgrrr4MO0ELbD

uzzNVaC/1jSvlN+xmQNFlvf4zqZ+vgdMthutt5hKYwSqbROeAcpIFzKIssP0+SPk

0LOTngypGzSTBBKcHZdkAXIJ5JvaW4uVD1NoxNJdjola+NJ75hYHa+OD+fu80ETX

Y1ghueJMY3aeOGo8EsUtWWcIv/IhM31BkzEClCVdunqcHsXmC5PcJ3TV1QAKqBGS

7m69VW99NNuEpsLQnJKr4CNPsJigzFseFSNp6jwgPBJfcxnGRuxBm97XiMdNmab1

XqKjYnefNqqSPuhAiXGQSWQe1TIgv6miWk3ls2zOSi1OmAFgQqu35jkArCVUHQBO

bafJre1QNNdNRvlNxRvAodSWbKtMbFlX4T+wXQvJsCwwf9lyypv7jRkoyafLaOj6

DPIdmDyPAM5f0+F/jGxi5MpLYyFLPNhmZIaJSmVgEk9q3Ei/g1x5Jw7SXd4EqHSz

70IZ/v07CAVJYX65E895X64r5+3LGNFUQ/TWL643NcHG5G9RVeFHDtR1ixrSznSo

z1wkftQVqN3VEzwFMUZ1dM9mhiTtwQr3leRWHVP+RwY/89cZmLasWYD7f+yivXXP

LbvvpqFFKHNGM2D0exgr

=lKWy

-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----



--49IIHLr1Hko6UvMTtaR4nLjHQKCItS1RH--

