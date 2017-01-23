|
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in Lua
|Pufferüberlauf in Lua
|201701-53
|Gentoo
|Keine Angabe
|Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:20
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-5461
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-53
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: Lua: Buffer overflow
Date: January 23, 2017
Bugs: #520480
ID: 201701-53
Synopsis
A buffer overflow in Lua might allow context-dependent attackers to
execute arbitrary code.
Background
Lua is a powerful, efficient, lightweight, embeddable scripting
language. It supports procedural programming, object-oriented
programming, functional programming, data-driven programming, and data
description.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 dev-lang/lua < 5.1.5-r4 >= 5.1.5-r4
Description
A buffer overflow was discovered in the vararg functions in ldo.c in
Lua.
Impact
Context-dependent could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute
arbitrary code.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All Lua users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-lang/lua-5.1.5-r4"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-5461
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-5461
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-53
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
