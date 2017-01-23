Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in dcraw

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-54

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: DCRaw: Buffer overflow

Date: January 23, 2017

Bugs: #549336

ID: 201701-54



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



A buffer overflow in DCRaw might allow remote attackers to cause a

Denial of Service condition.



Background

==========



Command-line decoder for raw digital photos.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 media-gfx/dcraw < 9.26.0 >= 9.26.0



Description

===========



An integer overflow was discovered in the ljpeg_start function in

DCRaw.



Impact

======



Remote attackers, by enticing a user to open a specially crafted image,

could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All DCRaw users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-gfx/dcraw-9.26.0"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3885

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3885



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-54



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





