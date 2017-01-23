Login
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in dcraw
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
ID: 201701-54
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:21
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3885

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-54
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: DCRaw: Buffer overflow
     Date: January 23, 2017
     Bugs: #549336
       ID: 201701-54

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

A buffer overflow in DCRaw might allow remote attackers to cause a
Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

Command-line decoder for raw digital photos.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  media-gfx/dcraw              < 9.26.0                  >= 9.26.0

Description
===========

An integer overflow was discovered in the ljpeg_start function in
DCRaw.

Impact
======

Remote attackers, by enticing a user to open a specially crafted image,
could cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All DCRaw users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-gfx/dcraw-9.26.0"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3885
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3885

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-54

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


