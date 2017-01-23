|
drucken bookmarks versenden konfigurieren admin pdf
Sicherheit: Pufferüberlauf in dcraw
|Name:
|Pufferüberlauf in dcraw
|ID:
|201701-54
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:21
|Referenzen:
|http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3885
|
Originalnachricht
|
This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)
--EMvsR3rjgFODtihu7S3iuxiwDwrbsHT3f
Content-Type: multipart/mixed;
boundary="i2gaATR2V5kFiSNVIeAT57o7n14Vs59I2"
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <d05aaa47-7368-3a3d-33dc-23810477bda0@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-54 ] DCRaw: Buffer overflow
--i2gaATR2V5kFiSNVIeAT57o7n14Vs59I2
Content-Type: text/plain; charset=utf-
Content-Transfer-Encoding: quoted-printable
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-54
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Severity: Normal
Title: DCRaw: Buffer overflow
Date: January 23, 2017
Bugs: #549336
ID: 201701-54
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Synopsis
========
A buffer overflow in DCRaw might allow remote attackers to cause a
Denial of Service condition.
Background
==========
Command-line decoder for raw digital photos.
Affected packages
=================
-------------------------------------------------------------------
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
-------------------------------------------------------------------
1 media-gfx/dcraw < 9.26.0 >= 9.26.0
Description
===========
An integer overflow was discovered in the ljpeg_start function in
DCRaw.
Impact
======
Remote attackers, by enticing a user to open a specially crafted image,
could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
==========
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
==========
All DCRaw users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=media-gfx/dcraw-9.26.0"
References
==========
[ 1 ] CVE-2015-3885
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2015-3885
Availability
============
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-54
Concerns?
=========
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
=======
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
--i2gaATR2V5kFiSNVIeAT57o7n14Vs59I2--
--EMvsR3rjgFODtihu7S3iuxiwDwrbsHT3f
Content-Type: application/pgp-signature; name="signature.asc"
Content-Description: OpenPGP digital signature
Content-Disposition: attachment; filename="signature.asc"
-----BEGIN PGP SIGNATURE-----
Version: GnuPG v2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=BNvr
-----END PGP SIGNATURE-----
--EMvsR3rjgFODtihu7S3iuxiwDwrbsHT3f--
|
|