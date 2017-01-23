|
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in DirectFB
|Name:
|Zwei Probleme in DirectFB
|ID:
|201701-55
|Distribution:
|Gentoo
|Plattformen:
|Keine Angabe
|Datum:
|Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:23
|Referenzen:
|
Originalnachricht
|
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-55
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: DirectFB: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 23, 2017
Bugs: #510472
ID: 201701-55
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in DirectFB, all of which
could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.
Background
DirectFB (Direct Frame Buffer) is a set of graphics APIs implemented on
top of the Linux Frame Buffer (fbdev) abstraction layer.
Affected packages
1 dev-libs/DirectFB < 1.7.5 >= 1.7.5
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in DirectFB. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute
arbitrary code via the Voodoo interface.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All DirectFB users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/DirectFB-1.7.5"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2977
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2977
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-2978
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2978
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-55
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
|
|