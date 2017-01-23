Login
Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in DirectFB
Aktuelle Meldungen Distributionen
Name: Zwei Probleme in DirectFB
ID: 201701-55
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:23
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2978
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2977

Originalnachricht

 
From: Aaron Bauman <bman@gentoo.org>
To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org
Message-ID: <4168eedf-5c5e-00f5-6521-1fefea7f6148@gentoo.org>
Subject: [ GLSA 201701-55 ] DirectFB: Multiple vulnerabilities

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-55
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: DirectFB: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 23, 2017
     Bugs: #510472
       ID: 201701-55

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in DirectFB, all of which
could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.

Background
==========

DirectFB (Direct Frame Buffer) is a set of graphics APIs implemented on
top of the Linux Frame Buffer (fbdev) abstraction layer.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  dev-libs/DirectFB            < 1.7.5                    >= 1.7.5

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in DirectFB. Please
review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute
arbitrary code via the Voodoo interface.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All DirectFB users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/DirectFB-1.7.5"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2977
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2977
[ 2 ] CVE-2014-2978
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2978

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-55

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


