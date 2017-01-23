Sicherheit: Zwei Probleme in DirectFB

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-55

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

https://security.gentoo.org/

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Severity: Normal

Title: DirectFB: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 23, 2017

Bugs: #510472

ID: 201701-55



- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -



Synopsis

========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in DirectFB, all of which

could allow remote attackers to execute arbitrary code.



Background

==========



DirectFB (Direct Frame Buffer) is a set of graphics APIs implemented on

top of the Linux Frame Buffer (fbdev) abstraction layer.



Affected packages

=================



-------------------------------------------------------------------

Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected

-------------------------------------------------------------------

1 dev-libs/DirectFB < 1.7.5 >= 1.7.5



Description

===========



Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in DirectFB. Please

review the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

======



Remote attackers could cause a Denial of Service condition or execute

arbitrary code via the Voodoo interface.



Workaround

==========



There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

==========



All DirectFB users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=dev-libs/DirectFB-1.7.5"



References

==========



[ 1 ] CVE-2014-2977

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2977

[ 2 ] CVE-2014-2978

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2014-2978



Availability

============



This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-55



Concerns?

=========



Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

=======



Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





