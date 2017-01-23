Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in zlib

This is an OpenPGP/MIME signed message (RFC 4880 and 3156)

Aaron Bauman

To: gentoo-announce@lists.gentoo.org

Subject: [ GLSA 201701-56 ] zlib: Multiple vulnerabilities



Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-56

https://security.gentoo.org/

Severity: Normal

Title: zlib: Multiple vulnerabilities

Date: January 23, 2017

Bugs: #601828

ID: 201701-56



Synopsis

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in zlib, the worst of which

could allow attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.



Background

zlib is a widely used free and patent unencumbered data compression

library.



Affected packages

1 sys-libs/zlib < 1.2.9 >= 1.2.9



Description

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in zlib. Please review

the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.



Impact

An attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.



Workaround

There is no known workaround at this time.



Resolution

All zlib users should upgrade to the latest version:



# emerge --sync

# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/zlib-1.2.9"



References

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9840

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9840

[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9841

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9841

[ 3 ] CVE-2016-9842

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9842

[ 4 ] CVE-2016-9843

http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9843



Availability

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at

the Gentoo Security Website:



https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-56



Concerns?

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the

confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost

importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to

security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at

https://bugs.gentoo.org.



License

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text

belongs to its owner(s).



The contents of this document are licensed under the

Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.



http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5





