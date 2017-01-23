|
Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in zlib
Mehrere Probleme in zlib
201701-56
Gentoo
Keine Angabe
Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:24
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9841
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9842
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9843
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9840
[ GLSA 201701-56 ] zlib: Multiple vulnerabilities
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory GLSA 201701-56
https://security.gentoo.org/
Severity: Normal
Title: zlib: Multiple vulnerabilities
Date: January 23, 2017
Bugs: #601828
ID: 201701-56
Synopsis
Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in zlib, the worst of which
could allow attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.
Background
zlib is a widely used free and patent unencumbered data compression
library.
library.
Affected packages
Package / Vulnerable / Unaffected
1 sys-libs/zlib < 1.2.9 >= 1.2.9
Description
Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in zlib. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.
Impact
An attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.
Workaround
There is no known workaround at this time.
Resolution
All zlib users should upgrade to the latest version:
# emerge --sync
# emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/zlib-1.2.9"
References
[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9840
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9840
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9841
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9841
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-9842
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9842
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-9843
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9843
Availability
This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:
https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-56
Concerns?
Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.
License
Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).
The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.
http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5
