Sicherheit: Mehrere Probleme in zlib
ID: 201701-56
Distribution: Gentoo
Plattformen: Keine Angabe
Datum: Mo, 23. Januar 2017, 08:24
Referenzen: http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9841
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9842
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9843
http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9840

Originalnachricht

 
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Gentoo Linux Security Advisory                           GLSA 201701-56
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -
                                           https://security.gentoo.org/
- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

 Severity: Normal
    Title: zlib: Multiple vulnerabilities
     Date: January 23, 2017
     Bugs: #601828
       ID: 201701-56

- - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - - -

Synopsis
========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been found in zlib, the worst of which
could allow attackers to cause a Denial of Service condition.

Background
==========

zlib is a widely used free and patent unencumbered data compression
library.

Affected packages
=================

    -------------------------------------------------------------------
     Package              /     Vulnerable     /            Unaffected
    -------------------------------------------------------------------
  1  sys-libs/zlib                < 1.2.9                    >= 1.2.9

Description
===========

Multiple vulnerabilities have been discovered in zlib. Please review
the CVE identifiers referenced below for details.

Impact
======

An attacker could cause a Denial of Service condition.

Workaround
==========

There is no known workaround at this time.

Resolution
==========

All zlib users should upgrade to the latest version:

  # emerge --sync
  # emerge --ask --oneshot --verbose ">=sys-libs/zlib-1.2.9"

References
==========

[ 1 ] CVE-2016-9840
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9840
[ 2 ] CVE-2016-9841
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9841
[ 3 ] CVE-2016-9842
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9842
[ 4 ] CVE-2016-9843
      http://nvd.nist.gov/nvd.cfm?cvename=CVE-2016-9843

Availability
============

This GLSA and any updates to it are available for viewing at
the Gentoo Security Website:

 https://security.gentoo.org/glsa/201701-56

Concerns?
=========

Security is a primary focus of Gentoo Linux and ensuring the
confidentiality and security of our users' machines is of utmost
importance to us. Any security concerns should be addressed to
security@gentoo.org or alternatively, you may file a bug at
https://bugs.gentoo.org.

License
=======

Copyright 2017 Gentoo Foundation, Inc; referenced text
belongs to its owner(s).

The contents of this document are licensed under the
Creative Commons - Attribution / Share Alike license.

http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5


